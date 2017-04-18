 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces solar array installation on UVA Clemons Library

Published Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017, 3:30 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

university of virginia uvaGovernor McAuliffe today announced the first large solar project to be owned and operated by the University of Virginia.

The 324-panel system covers more than 7,500 square feet and is estimated to produce almost 200,000 kWh annually, enough to power approximately 15 American homes and offset the equivalent of 93 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. The announcement was made as part of Earth Week and included representatives from the university’s administration, its Student Committee on Sustainability, and Sun Tribe Solar, the private-sector firm responsible for building the new solar installation.

“UVA’s historic investment proves that solar technology is achievable, affordable, and here to stay,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “This project turns Clemons Library into a living laboratory, allowing students to see first-hand how green energy is changing the way we live and work. The lessons they’re learning will help grow the new Virginia economy for generations to come.”

Students are studying the factors behind the selection of the Clemons Library site as part of an engineering class. By analyzing the potential of other roofs on campus, they hope to accelerate the adoption of solar at the university and beyond.

“The University of Virginia is committed to sustainability and we have developed a plan that will enable us to achieve our goal of reducing university-wide greenhouse gas emissions to 25 percent below 2009 levels by 2025,” said Patrick D. Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the University of Virginia. “With the addition of the solar panel system on the roof of Clemons Library, we increase our renewable energy production on the University’s Grounds and provide opportunities for our students to study renewable energy technology, and teach our students to consider their impact on the world.”

“It was an honor to work with the University of Virginia on their new solar facility atop Clemons Library and to help the University continue moving forward on their sustainability goals,” said Taylor Brown, Co-Founder of Sun Tribe Solar. “The rapid growth of the solar market in Virginia is a real testament to Governor McAuliffe’s leadership in expanding the Commonwealth’s commitment to clean energy.”

Since Governor McAuliffe took office, Virginia’s solar capacity has grown from 17 megawatts (MW) to more than 1,575 MW of solar currently in service or under development in Virginia. In the last year alone, the number of solar jobs in Virginia has skyrocketed by 65 percent, from 1,963 to 3,236, making Virginia’s solar job market the 8th-fastest-growing market in the nation.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Why is a UVA Health System study replacing people’s cigarettes?
Friends of Augusta endorses Tom Perriello for governor
Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, corporate partners test unmanned aircraft
United Way of Greater Augusta to host Children’s Book Swap for World Book Day
Staunton Police seek larceny suspect
Can noise cause hearing loss? You betcha!
VCU Dental Care to host free oral, head and neck cancer screening on April 22
Virginia projects receive nearly $370,000 for agricultural research
McAuliffe completes tour of all 37 Virginia state parks
Baysox squeak by Squirrels in series opener
Mathews’ two homers help EMU seniors win final home game
Virginia Spring Football Festival set for Saturday, April 29
VDOT sets public meeting on Route 340 signal changes in Stuarts Draft
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park announces Star Gazing Parties
Overnight closures on Route 37 in Frederick County for paving work
Augusta Health named one of 50 best hospitals in U.S.
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 