 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces opening of two Route 29 Solutions projects in Albemarle County

Published Thursday, Jul. 6, 2017, 6:05 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced the opening of the last two Route 29 Solutions design-build projects during an event Thursday morning in Albemarle County.

route 29 solutions“The Route 29 Solutions program was among the first initiatives put in motion by my administration,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We promised that these projects would address the long-standing safety issues and congestion along Route 29 in the Charlottesville region, and it’s a pleasure to celebrate the successful completion of the three most challenging projects in that package of transportation improvements with the Charlottesville community.”

These projects will provide additional lanes on Route 29 as well as a local road parallel to Route 29 that will provide an alternative for motorists traveling north of Charlottesville. The projects expand capacity on Route 29 north of the South Fork Rivanna River, easing congestion and ensuring the efficiency of this vital transportation corridor. They will also improve safety along a section of Route 29 with one of the highest crash rates on the corridor.

Governor McAuliffe was joined by Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne, state and local elected officials, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Lane-Corman Joint Venture project staff this morning to mark the delivery of the Berkmar Drive Extension and Route 29 Widening projects.

Secretary Layne added, “The Route 29 Solutions program is an outstanding example of how the state can partner with local governments and their communities to develop and deliver improvements that address transportation issues and reflect the preferences of the community. VDOT is using the processes developed and executed so successfully here to improve the delivery of large projects across Virginia.”

The Berkmar Drive Extension and Route 29 Widening projects are part of a $116.7 million design-build contract with Lane-Corman Joint Venture. Design work on the projects began in March 2015 with construction starting in the summer of 2015. The third project, the Rio Road grade-separated intersection, was completed on time on Dec. 2, 2016. The contract completion date for the Berkmar and Route 29 widening projects is Oct. 30, 2017.

For the next several weeks motorists traveling through the Route 29 Widening project may encounter intermittent lane closures while the contractor completes final work along the right of way. Drivers should be alert for lane closures and signs directing them through the work zone.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on the website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Tech expert projects a soft tone from Trump-Putin summit
Kaine renews focus on protections for LGBTQs from housing discrimination
McAuliffe statement on execution of William Morva
Mary Baldwin University welcomes new director of alumni engagement
Democratic Party of Virginia names Chris Bolling executive director
Sen. Warner urges Defense Department not to rescind contracts for foreign-born military recruits
Game Notes: Turks looking to win fifth in a row
Online gambling business in New Zealand: Interesting facts
One critically injured in Staunton fire
Puckett shuts down Lynchburg in 6-2 defeat
Are you trying to set up your own business? Here’s why it’s important to hire a business accountant
Lee Hnetinka’s Darkstore changing the delivery services for online retail businesses
Huffstetler launches four-day tour of Fifth District
State Fair names Commercial Wine Competition medal winners
Study: Maintaining forests vital to health of Chesapeake Bay
BRITE acquires transit facility, welcomes provider and new buses
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 