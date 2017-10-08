 jump to example.com
 

McAuliffe announces new solar project in King William County

Published Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 12:47 pm

Governor McAuliffe this week announced the permit for a new solar facility to be built in King William County.

dominion energyDominion Energy received authorization from the Department of Environmental Quality to construct and operate a solar farm, Hollyfield Solar, on October 2, 2017. The 17 megawatt (MW) project, under development by Dominion Energy, will supply enough electricity to power over 4,000 homes.

“Once complete, the new King William facility will allow thousands of Virginians to sustainably power their homes and businesses,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “This latest announcement is a testament to how rapidly Virginia’s solar sector is growing. Solar energy is essential to bringing the energy diversity our Commonwealth needs for businesses, families, and taxpayers as we work to build a new Virginia economy. We will continue to support investments in solar energy infrastructure that will bring low-cost, renewable energy to all corners of the commonwealth.”

Once complete, the project is anticipated to offset the generation of 20,085 tons of carbon dioxide, 14 tons of nitrogen oxides, and 16 tons of sulfur dioxide. The Hollyfield Solar project is owned by Dominion Energy, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Richmond-based Dominion Resources.

Governor McAuliffe is an active supporter of renewable energy and Virginia’s solar industry. Since he took office, the commonwealth has seen a ten-fold increase in its installed solar capacity, growing from 17 MW in 2014 to nearly 200 MW at the end of 2016. This rapid growth is expected to continue as Virginia currently has 2,600 MW of solar in service or under development.

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 9-13
If I stick to grass-fed beef, can I live with myself environmentally?
Student targets hunger and malnutrition in Mozambique
Giant pumpkin, watermelon win big at State Fair
Ensuring livestock, poultry exhibited at Virginia fairs are healthy
New musical playground makes its home in Pen Park in Charlottesville
Extended lane closures on Route 250 in Albemarle County conclude Oct. 9
McAuliffe announces first meeting of Commonwealth Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.