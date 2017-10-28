McAuliffe announces inaugural Governor’s Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Education

Governor McAuliffe announced the first recipients of the Governor’s Award for Excellence and Innovation in Education.

This new initiative recognizes outstanding educators and leaders, schools, divisions, and community partners across five categories: closing the achievement gap, community partnerships and collaboration, innovation in education, preparing students for the new Virginia economy; and supporting school readiness. Out of more than 120 nominations, 13 were selected for recognition and honored at the Executive Mansion last night.

“Over the last four years, my administration has worked hard to reduce the achievement gap, improve accountability, and expand opportunities for career exposure and experiential learning in our public schools. These individuals, schools, divisions and partners are at the forefront of that effort, and I applaud their willingness to think outside the box and boldly try new things,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Excellent education is the key to unlocking the potential in our children, our commonwealth, and the new Virginia economy.”

“Every day, Virginia’s education professionals make incredible contributions to our communities and students,” said Secretary of Education Dietra Trent. “This new award is one small way we can recognize their commitment to providing their students with everything they need to succeed in school and in life.”

The award categories and recipients are as follows:

Closing the Achievement Gap

Principal Karen Nelson

As principal of Perrymont Elementary School, Ms. Nelson has significantly improved SOL scores and narrowed the achievement gap.

Weems Elementary School

Under the leadership of Principal Dave Rupert, Weems Elementary staff has improved student achievement through the school’s unique Talents and Gifts program.

Community Partnerships and Collaboration

Lord Fairfax Community College

The college’s Worlds of Work! interactive career expo is an exemplary public-private partnership that engages students in career readiness activities.

Fauquier County Public Schools

The school district has collaborated with the Fauquier Education in Excellence Foundation and the Lord Fairfax Community College – Fauquier Campus to connect students and parents to the opportunities available at Lord Fairfax Community College.

Innovation in Education

Harrisonburg School Nutrition Program

The School Nutrition Program team expanded the district’s summer meal program by converting a bookmobile into a mobile cafe.

Dr. Gwendolyn Shannon

As superintendent of Southampton County Public Schools, Dr. Shannon has implemented a number of innovative initiatives, including Code to the Future programming for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Mosaic Program, Oakridge Elementary School

As a cross-curricular exemplary project, Mosaic celebrates diversity promotes a deeper learning of Virginia’s content standards and fosters a sense of community throughout Oakridge.

New Horizons Regional Education Center – Mechatronics Program

The New Horizons Regional Education Center Mechatronics Program provides training to students to meet the workforce need for manufacturing technicians.

Preparing Students for the New Virginia Economy

Valley Health System

In partnership with six school divisions and other community agencies, Valley Health System has promoted health sciences opportunities and is fostering a health sciences pipeline within the region.

Arlington Public Schools Department of Information Services

Arlington Student Center’s Cyber Sandbox provides tools and resources to help students advance their cybersecurity knowledge.

STEM Trifecta, Virginia Beach City Public Schools

The STEM Trifecta team has created a platform for all students to join in three types of technical competition: The Robotics Challenge; The Maker Expo; and The Cybersecurity & Cyber Innovation Challenge.

United Way of Southwest Virginia

United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Ignite Program is a partnership between school divisions and regional partners that provides career guidance and work-based learning opportunities to middle and high school students.

Supporting School Readiness

Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center

Sharon Shuttle, Early Learning Services Coordinator, and Anita Warner, Family and Diversity Specialist, have worked to provide early learning opportunities for at-risk three- and four-year-olds in Harrisonburg City Public Schools.