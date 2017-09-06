 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces Governor’s Technology Award winners

Published Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017, 8:50 pm

Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson and Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Nelson Moe presented the annual Governor’s Technology Awards on behalf of Governor Terry McAuliffe at a special ceremony at the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium (COVITS) in Richmond.

virginiaSeventeen awards were presented in nine categories from state and local government and education.

“I want to congratulate this year’s award winners for their innovation and efforts to increase efficiency in government,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Every project honored today has used information technology (IT) to improve citizen service, through metrics, including decreased cost, faster response time or ease of completion. The Commonwealth has a bright future with talented groups like this continuing to improve government through technology.”

“Every year, our Virginia agencies and localities receive national recognition for their innovative use of IT,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “The Governor’s Technology Awards give us a statewide view into this valuable work on behalf of our citizens.”

The Governor’s Technology Awards program recognizes public sector (IT) projects that have improved government service delivery and efficiency. Winners are determined by a panel of government IT experts.

The 2017 Virginia Governor’s Technology Awards winners, by category:

CROSS-BOUNDARY COLLABORATION ON IT INITIATIVES

 

Electronic Motor Voter
Virginia Departments of Elections, Motor Vehicles

 

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO CITIZEN

Virginia Ethics Search Portal
Division of Legislative Automated Systems

Digital Courtrooms Upgrade
Fairfax County Courts

 

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO BUSINESS

Site Selector Application
Roanoke County

 

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT

County Demographics Website
Prince William County

Utility Map Viewer
City of Charlottesville

State Pointer Exchange Services
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

 

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Social Services Cloud Hosted Case Management
Chesterfield County

 

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION

Cyber Range Initiative
Virginia Cyber Range

JMU X-Labs
James Madison University

 

INNOVATIVE USE OF BIG DATA AND ANALYTICS

Zika Disease Testing Request Approval System
Virginia Department of Health

Democratizing Open Data
Fairfax County

 

INNOVATIVE USE OF OPEN DATA

Opiod Addiction Indicators Dashboard
Virginia Department of Health

Smarter Roads Data Portal
Virginia Department of Transportation

 

BEST CITIZEN PORTAL

Website Redesign
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services 

powhatanva.gov
Powhatan County 

jamescitycountyva.gov
James City County

