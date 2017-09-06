McAuliffe announces Governor’s Technology Award winners
Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson and Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Nelson Moe presented the annual Governor’s Technology Awards on behalf of Governor Terry McAuliffe at a special ceremony at the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium (COVITS) in Richmond.
Seventeen awards were presented in nine categories from state and local government and education.
“I want to congratulate this year’s award winners for their innovation and efforts to increase efficiency in government,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Every project honored today has used information technology (IT) to improve citizen service, through metrics, including decreased cost, faster response time or ease of completion. The Commonwealth has a bright future with talented groups like this continuing to improve government through technology.”
“Every year, our Virginia agencies and localities receive national recognition for their innovative use of IT,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “The Governor’s Technology Awards give us a statewide view into this valuable work on behalf of our citizens.”
The Governor’s Technology Awards program recognizes public sector (IT) projects that have improved government service delivery and efficiency. Winners are determined by a panel of government IT experts.
The 2017 Virginia Governor’s Technology Awards winners, by category:
CROSS-BOUNDARY COLLABORATION ON IT INITIATIVES
Electronic Motor Voter
Virginia Departments of Elections, Motor Vehicles
IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO CITIZEN
Virginia Ethics Search Portal
Division of Legislative Automated Systems
Digital Courtrooms Upgrade
Fairfax County Courts
IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO BUSINESS
Site Selector Application
Roanoke County
IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT
County Demographics Website
Prince William County
Utility Map Viewer
City of Charlottesville
State Pointer Exchange Services
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Social Services Cloud Hosted Case Management
Chesterfield County
INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION
Cyber Range Initiative
Virginia Cyber Range
JMU X-Labs
James Madison University
INNOVATIVE USE OF BIG DATA AND ANALYTICS
Zika Disease Testing Request Approval System
Virginia Department of Health
Democratizing Open Data
Fairfax County
INNOVATIVE USE OF OPEN DATA
Opiod Addiction Indicators Dashboard
Virginia Department of Health
Smarter Roads Data Portal
Virginia Department of Transportation
BEST CITIZEN PORTAL
Website Redesign
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
powhatanva.gov
Powhatan County
jamescitycountyva.gov
James City County
