McAuliffe announces Governor’s Technology Award winners

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson and Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Nelson Moe presented the annual Governor’s Technology Awards on behalf of Governor Terry McAuliffe at a special ceremony at the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium (COVITS) in Richmond.

Seventeen awards were presented in nine categories from state and local government and education.

“I want to congratulate this year’s award winners for their innovation and efforts to increase efficiency in government,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Every project honored today has used information technology (IT) to improve citizen service, through metrics, including decreased cost, faster response time or ease of completion. The Commonwealth has a bright future with talented groups like this continuing to improve government through technology.”

“Every year, our Virginia agencies and localities receive national recognition for their innovative use of IT,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “The Governor’s Technology Awards give us a statewide view into this valuable work on behalf of our citizens.”

The Governor’s Technology Awards program recognizes public sector (IT) projects that have improved government service delivery and efficiency. Winners are determined by a panel of government IT experts.

The 2017 Virginia Governor’s Technology Awards winners, by category:

CROSS-BOUNDARY COLLABORATION ON IT INITIATIVES

Electronic Motor Voter

Virginia Departments of Elections, Motor Vehicles

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO CITIZEN

Virginia Ethics Search Portal

Division of Legislative Automated Systems

Digital Courtrooms Upgrade

Fairfax County Courts

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO BUSINESS

Site Selector Application

Roanoke County

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT

County Demographics Website

Prince William County

Utility Map Viewer

City of Charlottesville

State Pointer Exchange Services

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Social Services Cloud Hosted Case Management

Chesterfield County

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION

Cyber Range Initiative

Virginia Cyber Range

JMU X-Labs

James Madison University

INNOVATIVE USE OF BIG DATA AND ANALYTICS

Zika Disease Testing Request Approval System

Virginia Department of Health

Democratizing Open Data

Fairfax County

INNOVATIVE USE OF OPEN DATA

Opiod Addiction Indicators Dashboard

Virginia Department of Health

Smarter Roads Data Portal

Virginia Department of Transportation

BEST CITIZEN PORTAL

Website Redesign

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

powhatanva.gov

Powhatan County

jamescitycountyva.gov

James City County