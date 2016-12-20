 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces first Cybersecurity Public Service Scholarship recipients

Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, 8:36 am

terry mcauliffeGovernor Terry McAuliffe announced the recipients of the Commonwealth’s first Cybersecurity Public Service Scholarship. Established during the 2016 General Assembly Session, the program provides up to $20,000 in tuition assistance to full-time students pursuing cybersecurity degrees in return for one year of public service per scholarship.

“At a time when Virginia is home to 36,000 open jobs in the cybersecurity sector, we must do everything we can to encourage students to enter this growing industry,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “I congratulate this group of students for pursuing cutting-edge careers in cybersecurity and their commitment to serving our great Commonwealth. Through their dedication, we are ensuring that Virginia will have the talent necessary to fight cyber-crime, as well as strengthen and diversify the new Virginia economy.”

The inaugural group of twenty-five recipients consists of 10 graduate students and fifteen undergraduates from seven different universities including public research institutions, a public land-grant institution, a Historically Black University and private institutions.

“This diverse group of scholarship recipients is great news for the Commonwealth’s future as a national hub for cybersecurity,” said Secretary of Education Dietra Trent. “Now more than ever, we need students from all backgrounds pursuing careers in the cyber sector and forming the first line of defense against the threats of the 21st century.”

“I am very encouraged to see this group of talented cyber professionals committing to service in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “The cyber needs in the Commonwealth are growing exponentially and participants in the Virginia Scholarship for Service Program will offer us a long-term answer to our internal needs for cyber professionals.”

Inaugural Virginia Cyber Scholarship for Service Recipients includes:

Name College or University
Sujan Adhikari George Mason University
Samuel Dura George Mason University
Donald Johnson George Mason University
HyunJoon Kim George Mason University
Douglas MacDonald George Mason University
Farhana Maleque George Mason University
Sean Mattingly George Mason University
Amit Maurya George Mason University
Masood Rahimi George Mason University
Declined to be named George Mason University
Frank Adjei George Washington University
Scott Boger George Washington University
Huda Fawzi George Washington University
Ibrahim Kadara George Washington University
Aristotle Porras George Washington University
Driss Tankirti George Washington University
Joshua Fitzpatrick James Madison University
Toby Whitesell James Madison University
Tyler Chuba Longwood University
Michael Moore Longwood University
Vernice Gaylor Norfolk State University
Nigel McCowan Norfolk State University
Aubrey Perry Norfolk State University
Nathan Mowry Regent University
Steve Frederiksen Virginia Tech

The program is administered by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). For more information, please visit schev.edu/index/tuition-aid/financialaid/state-student-aid/cybersecurity-public-service-scholarships.

