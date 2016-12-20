McAuliffe announces first Cybersecurity Public Service Scholarship recipients

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the recipients of the Commonwealth’s first Cybersecurity Public Service Scholarship. Established during the 2016 General Assembly Session, the program provides up to $20,000 in tuition assistance to full-time students pursuing cybersecurity degrees in return for one year of public service per scholarship.

“At a time when Virginia is home to 36,000 open jobs in the cybersecurity sector, we must do everything we can to encourage students to enter this growing industry,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “I congratulate this group of students for pursuing cutting-edge careers in cybersecurity and their commitment to serving our great Commonwealth. Through their dedication, we are ensuring that Virginia will have the talent necessary to fight cyber-crime, as well as strengthen and diversify the new Virginia economy.”

The inaugural group of twenty-five recipients consists of 10 graduate students and fifteen undergraduates from seven different universities including public research institutions, a public land-grant institution, a Historically Black University and private institutions.

“This diverse group of scholarship recipients is great news for the Commonwealth’s future as a national hub for cybersecurity,” said Secretary of Education Dietra Trent. “Now more than ever, we need students from all backgrounds pursuing careers in the cyber sector and forming the first line of defense against the threats of the 21st century.”

“I am very encouraged to see this group of talented cyber professionals committing to service in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “The cyber needs in the Commonwealth are growing exponentially and participants in the Virginia Scholarship for Service Program will offer us a long-term answer to our internal needs for cyber professionals.”

Inaugural Virginia Cyber Scholarship for Service Recipients includes:

Name College or University Sujan Adhikari George Mason University Samuel Dura George Mason University Donald Johnson George Mason University HyunJoon Kim George Mason University Douglas MacDonald George Mason University Farhana Maleque George Mason University Sean Mattingly George Mason University Amit Maurya George Mason University Masood Rahimi George Mason University Declined to be named George Mason University Frank Adjei George Washington University Scott Boger George Washington University Huda Fawzi George Washington University Ibrahim Kadara George Washington University Aristotle Porras George Washington University Driss Tankirti George Washington University Joshua Fitzpatrick James Madison University Toby Whitesell James Madison University Tyler Chuba Longwood University Michael Moore Longwood University Vernice Gaylor Norfolk State University Nigel McCowan Norfolk State University Aubrey Perry Norfolk State University Nathan Mowry Regent University Steve Frederiksen Virginia Tech

The program is administered by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). For more information, please visit schev.edu/index/tuition-aid/financialaid/state-student-aid/cybersecurity-public-service-scholarships.