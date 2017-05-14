McAuliffe announces establishment of Autonomous Systems Center of Excellence

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the establishment of the Autonomous Systems Center of Excellence to champion the expansion of this important industry in the Commonwealth, while speaking at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle System International “Xponential” event.

The Center, which will be operated by Virginia’s Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), is in direct response to recommendations made by the Commonwealth’s Unmanned Systems Commission and roundtable discussions with industry leaders from across the Commonwealth and in accordance with language included in the 2017-2018 budget.

“The autonomous systems industry is one of the cornerstones of the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “With the establishment of the Autonomous Systems Center of Excellence, we will send a clear message that Virginia is open for unmanned systems business. Over the past three years, we’ve made tremendous progress to support this emerging industry, and we’ll continue our efforts to cut red-tape and open the door for further growth.”

Virginia is home to a vast array of autonomy related assets located across the Commonwealth, as well as an FAA test site (Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership) established in 2013. Virginia has garnered a reputation as a leader in autonomous systems with industry estimates consistently placing the Commonwealth among the top 10 states positioned to reap the largest economic benefit from the industry’s $82 billion forecasted economic impact through 2025.

The newly established Center will serve as the ombudsman and advocate for this industry in the Commonwealth and will as act as a champion for the development and deployment of all aspects of the autonomous systems industry. In addition to advocacy, the Center will also serve as a clearinghouse and coordination point for related information, assets, and programs throughout Virginia.

“Virginia has already established itself as a leader in the autonomous systems industry,” added Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “I am pleased that CIT will be taking on this role. In order for the Commonwealth to continue to grow in this arena, it is essential that we create an epicenter that drives collaboration, facilitates information sharing, and provides streamlined access to all of our world-class assets”.

“We’re excited about the future of unmanned systems and thank Governor McAuliffe and Secretary Jackson for their leadership in laying the groundwork that has helped prime the industry for significant growth in Virginia,”said Ed Albrigo, President and CEO of CIT. “We look forward to becoming a proponent for Virginia and will promote collaboration with businesses, investors, universities, entrepreneurs and government organizations to build a world class ecosystem that will create opportunities for every region of the Commonwealth.”