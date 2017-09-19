McAuliffe announces $967,000 in matching grants for 50 local tourism programs

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced more than $967,000 in matching grant funds to be awarded to 50 local tourism initiatives as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Marketing Leverage Program.

This grant program helps local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds. This funding cycle, local partners will commit more than $2.9 million to match the VTC grants, providing nearly $3.9 million in new marketing funds to increase visitation to Virginia. The grants will impact 202 other statewide tourism entities.

“Today, we are making a strategic investment in one of Virginia’s most important and growing industries,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Tourism is the Commonwealth’s fifth largest industry, and every dollar spent on new product development means economic growth, jobs, and improved quality of life for Virginia families. The Marketing Leverage Program grants fund innovative marketing initiatives for tourism entities across the Commonwealth, helping them to promote Virginia as a premier travel destination.”

The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses. In total, VTC awards approximately $1.7 million annually, which is matched and leveraged on average three to one by partner dollars.

“The Marketing Leverage Program grants are an important way to support our nationally- and internationally-acclaimed tourism industry,” said Todd Haymore, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “Last year, tourism generated a record $24 billion in revenue, which supported 230,000 jobs and contributed $1.7 billion in state and local taxes, and helped spark growth in all regions of the Commonwealth. Tourism is a sound investment for the Commonwealth, and these funds provide a critical stimulus to localities seeking to increase tourism visitation and revenue.”

A full list of Marketing Leverage Program grant recipients can be found below. The next round of VTC Marketing Leverage Program grants are now open, with a December 5, 2017 deadline.

Localities interested in applying may visit www.vatc.org for more information.