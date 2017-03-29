 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces $944K in Virginia telecommunication grants

Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 5:24 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaGovernor Terry McAuliffe today announced nearly $945,000 in grants through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative for Albemarle, Augusta, Bland, Gloucester and Greensville counties. The VATI program provides funding for communities partnering with private sector providers to extend broadband access to unserved areas of the Commonwealth.

“Broadband access has become an essential tool for localities to attract new businesses and thrive, as well as support the diverse needs of their schools and students,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I’m pleased to announce the first round of grants from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, helping localities provide last-mile services and leverage their telecommunications infrastructure to build a new Virginia economy. I hope these funds will allow the recipients to utilize these resources for the betterment of their citizens, increasing broadband access and spurring job creation opportunities.”

“Today’s announcement is an excellent example of the great work that can be realized by bringing together local governments and private service providers to ensure quick, reliable and affordable internet access to unserved areas of the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “I congratulate these localities on receiving the grants to strengthen their broadband efforts.”

The VATI program is a state-funded program administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).  The goal of VATI is to create strong, competitive communities throughout the Commonwealth by preparing those communities to build, utilize, and capitalize on telecommunications infrastructure.  Consistent with the enabling legislation, DHCD will award nearly $1 million annually to eligible applicants to provide “last-mile” services to unserved areas of Virginia.  This is the first grant announcement from this new program.

Projects were selected through a competitive process evaluating each project for a demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project areas. Seventeen applications totaling more than $3.7 million in funding were received.

The following projects were awarded funding through the 2017 Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program:

Applicant Co-Applicant Project Name Award
Albemarle County CenturyLink Albemarle Century Link VATI Project $118,400
Augusta County Lingo Networks Augusta County VATI $278,880
Bland County WVVA.net Bland County Wireless (Hollybrook Expansion) $192,141
Gloucester County Cox Communications Gloucester County VATI Project $193.094
Greensville County Telpage Greensville County Telecommunications Project $162,334
TOTAL $944,849
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Senators urge Trump to restore funding to Appalachian Regional Commission
Foods for sport and exercise
Kaine calls on Trump to veto resolution gutting Internet privacy rules
American Pickers coming to Virginia in May
Tom Perriello submits ballot petitions for Democratic Party primary
LG candidate Justin Fairfax files for ballot with 16K signatures
Shamrock Farms to create 70 new jobs in Augusta County
Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Frederick County
UVA men’s tennis coach Brian Boland to leave program at end of season
Tim Kaine confirms plan to vote against Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination
Watch: Chris Graham talks wrestling live from Smackdown
Ralph Northam submits petitions for ballot access
Gas prices are too damn high
EMU alumnus Michael J. Sharp among UN officials confirmed dead in Congo
UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game
VMI Keydets down JMU, 6-1
Liberty rallies late, falls at No. 16 East Carolina, 8-6
Report: Freezing temperatures in 2016 impacted Virginia honey production
McAuliffe on Trump executive orders on the Clean Power Plan
Game Notes: No. 16 UVA heads to VCU for 7 p.m. Wednesday game
State Police investigates fatal crash in Greene County
Liberty basketball’s Barmore, Talbert to transfer
Report: 65 percent growth in solar industry jobs in Virginia in 2016
Warner, Portman introduce bill to address NPS service maintenance backlog
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 