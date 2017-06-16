McAuliffe announces $83 million for criminal justice programs

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced $83.3 million in grants to provide support – in some cases the only support – for essential programs and services across the criminal justice system, related agencies, and organizations in every corner of the Commonwealth.

The grants will be given to localities, nonprofit organizations, and state agencies to fund programs for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The funding will come from state appropriations and special funds, as well as from federal funds allocated to Virginia for justice system improvements.

“These grants will provide critical resources to strengthen our criminal justice system’s ability to keep our communities and schools safe,” said Governor McAuliffe, “Specifically, the funds will help communities respond effectively to crimes against women, help our juvenile justice system prevent delinquency, and provide treatment and advocacy for abused or neglected children. We’ve worked hard to make sure this funding reaches neighborhoods and communities all across the Commonwealth. I commend the Criminal Justice Services Board and the Department of Criminal Justice Services for their dedication to keeping our Commonwealth safe.”

The $83.3 million in grants will fund:

58 domestic violence and sexual assault shelters covering all corners of the Commonwealth are receiving awards ranging from $47,000 to $900,000;

56 law enforcement agencies are receiving funding to improve public safety. Thirty-seven local probation programs will receive funding to bolster pretrial and offender services;

27 special advocate programs for abused and neglected children will receive $3.3 million;

$1.9 million is allocated for localities to support school resource and school security programs in elementary, middle and high schools; and,

More than 100 Commonwealth’s Attorneys Offices will receive funding to support domestic violence and victim/witness programs.

“These grants are a direct result of the constructive feedback and dialogue we heard from stakeholder meetings and listening sessions we held across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “My team and I look forward to working with all of the grant recipients as we pursue data-driven and evidence-based efforts in all areas of our criminal justice system.”

Francine Ecker, Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), which administers these grants, added, “We are very fortunate that the General Assembly has provided substantial state funding for many of these grants. We are able to combine the state funds with available federal dollars to maximize the impact of these investments in our grant programs.”

The Services Board approved grants in these DCJS-administered programs:

Grant Use of Grant Funds Dollar Amount 37 Grants in Comprehensive Community Corrections Act and Pretrial Services Grant Program (CCCA/PTS) Supports local probation programs for offenders sentenced to serve 12 months or less, and pretrial services agencies which provide information and investigative services to judicial officers to help them make informed release decisions for defendants awaiting trial, and to supervise certain defendants released pending trial $24.8 Million 58 grants in the state and federally funded Sexual Assault Domestic Violence Grant Program (SADVG) Supports direct services for victims of these crimes $21.5 million 112 grants using a combination of appropriated state general funds, the crime victims special fund and funds from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Supports Victim-Witness programs $17.8 million 1 grant of federal VOCA funds to the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS). The Department will use the money for Children’s Advocacy Centers throughout Virginia that help local communities respond to child abuse $4 million 27 grants using a state general funds combined with federal VOCA funds Supports local Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs that train volunteers to serve as advocates for children in abuse and neglect cases $3.3 million 64 grants from the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victims Fund (VSDVV), a state special fund comprised of a portion of fines and fees assessed in criminal cases Supports services for victims of and children affected by domestic violence, and prosecution of felony and misdemeanor cases involving these victims $3.3 million 3 grants of state funds Supports local law enforcement agencies’ participation in regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces aimed at strengthening the investigation & prosecution of internet-based crimes against children $2.25 million 9 grants of state funds in the Pre- and Post-Incarceration Services (PAPIS) program Supports reentry and transition services for individuals coming out of prison and jail and returning to local communities $2.2 million 31 grants in the state funded school resource officer/school security officer (SRO/SSO) program Supports school resource officers or school security officers in elementary, middle and high schools $1.9 million 13 grants through the federally funded Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne/JAG) program Supports a variety of law enforcement and criminal justice system improvements $1.4 million 21 grants of federal funds from the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act (JJDP) and the Juvenile Accountability Block Grant (JABG) program Supports efforts to prevent delinquency, improve the juvenile justice system, and provide training for juvenile justice and child welfare specialists $544,877 3 grants of federal funds available through the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Act (RSAT) For drug abuse treatment services for incarcerated offenders $322,134 3 grants of federal funds through the Violence Against Women Act (VSTOP) program Supports improved investigation and prosecution of cases of violent crimes against women, and services for victims $124,000 3 grants of federal Children’s Justice Act (CJA) funds Supports improved investigation and prosecution of cases involving neglect or abuse of children $49,112

Applicants for all of the grants approved by the Board were required to submit grant applications describing their projects and providing budgets showing how the funds will be spent. The applications were reviewed by DCJS staff and by a committee of the Board who then recommended the grants to the Board.

DCJS administers nearly 1,000 grants annually totaling more than $250 million. They support programs and initiatives across the criminal justice system in Virginia. In addition to providing funding, DCJS also administers law enforcement training standards, conducts research and evaluations, provides technical assistance, offers training for criminal justice practitioners, and provides regulatory oversight to private security and related businesses.

More information about the grants approved by the Board on June 15 is available on the DCJS website, at www.dcjs.virginia.gov.