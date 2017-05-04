 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces $8.4 million in affordable, special needs housing loans

Published Thursday, May. 4, 2017, 6:03 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced more than $8.4 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 15 projects in 13 localities across the Commonwealth.

virginiaThese projects will create or maintain nearly 570 affordable housing units. They are focused on affordable new construction and rehabilitation housing options as well as permanent supportive housing options for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,

“This $8.4 million announcement marks another important step toward ensuring that more Virginians have safe, affordable housing options here in the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe.  “By focusing on the development and preservation of affordable housing, we are strengthening the foundation of our new Virginia economy and giving Virginians the tools they need to access opportunity.”

Using a streamlined and competitive application process at the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), qualifying applicants are eligible to receive funding through the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME), National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF), and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF).  DHCD allocated more than $3.3 million in VHTF loans, nearly $2.9 million in NHTF, more than $1.7 million in HOME funding, and $500,000 in Permanent Supportive Housing funding for this round.

“The Affordable and Special Needs Housing program is an important resource for Virginia to create and preserve affordable housing units within the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore.  “By leveraging both state and federal funding streams, this program provides vital financing assistance to projects that will meet local affordable housing needs and support state housing policy.”

The VHTF provides loans that reduce the cost of affordable rental housing and homeownership. Since its creation in 2013, Virginia has almost doubled its annual investment in affordable housing initiatives to support moderate and low-income families.

The HOME Program and NHTF, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), provides annual block grants to states.  Both federal programs are administered in the Commonwealth by DHCD. The NHTF is a new program, with its first allocation beginning with the 2016 – 2017 program year, to support the creation and preservation of affordable housing for extremely low-income households, which are at or below 30 percent of the area median income.

Thirty-four applications were submitted requesting just over $27 million. These proposals were reviewed, evaluated, and scored, with proposals then ranked and award offers recommended to the highest ranking proposals based on funding availability.

 

2016-17 Affordable and Special Needs Housing Awards

Organization Project Name Amount Location
Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing Gilliam Place East $700,000 Arlington
Community Housing Partners Lindsay Hill Apartments $512,398 Lorton
Community Housing Partners Tranquility at the Lakes $500,000 VA Beach
Community Housing, Inc. Jackson Ward Mixed Income $700,000 Richmond
Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence, Inc. HOPE MRCSB Group Homes $371,975 Wytheville
Community Housing, Inc. Baker School Apartments $527,627 Richmond
Pathway Homes, Inc. 2017 Pathway Homes Permanent Supportive Housing Program $500,000 Fairfax
People Incorporated Housing Group Pennington Gap Apartments $700,000 Lee County
People Incorporated Housing Group Essex Manor Apartments $700,000 Tappahannock
Hope Community Builders Covenant Heights – Phase V $314,314 Harrisonburg
Virginia Supportive Housing New Clay House II $800,000 Richmond
Rush Lifetime Homes, Inc. Old Forest Village $475,847 Lynchburg
REBJ, Inc. Crewe Village Apartments $500,000 Crewe
Second Act Communities SM Cypress Landing $400,000 Chesapeake
REBJ, Inc. Weaver Manor Apartments $700,000 Emporia
TOTAL   $8,402,161
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Video: Chris Graham previews Night of the Superstars
Route 250 lane closures, I-64 Exit 99 ramp closures, for road work
Mary Baldwin University names vice president for university advancement
Game Notes: VMI baseball plays host to UNCG this weekend
House passes ObamaCare repeal: Virginia Democrats respond
UVA basketball’s Jay Huff to tour Czech Republic, Poland with Athletes In Action
ACC Network: Dream, or pipe dream?
Columbia Gas of Virginia customers to receive rate case refunds
Dominion announces first-quarter earnings
Dog cognition expert to speak at Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute
Top reasons to take a Virginia defensive driving course
Warner, Kaine on Trump, healthcare uncertainty
Assistant Albemarle County Executive Lee Catlin announces retirement
Jocelyn Willoughby invited to USA Women’s U19 National Team trials
Leah Smith, Filip Mihaljevic UVA’s top athletes
State Police arrest Amherst woman after wrong-way crash in Nelson County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 