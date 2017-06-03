McAuliffe Announces $68,000 donation to support state programs for homeless veterans

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Smithfield Foods has donated $68,000 to support state programs for homeless veterans. In a special ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, Smithfield Foods was honored for its donation to the Veterans Services Foundation in support of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS).

“The success of the DVS Homeless Veteran Program has exceeded all expectations. This success is attributed to the ongoing partnership between federal, state, regional and local agencies and to the support of donors like Smithfield Foods,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The community partners and agencies within the Homeless Continuum of Care (CoC) recognize that not all of the financial needs of homeless veterans can be met through government resources, and that donated funds can fill important gaps.”

Over the past four years, DVS has worked with federal, state, and local partners to improve cross-agency coordination and to improve service capacity for homeless veterans. This coordination has greatly improved the identification of homeless veterans and enabled agencies serving homeless veterans to make quick connections to appropriate housing resources. In 2015, Virginia was certified by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as the first state in the nation to functionally end veteran homelessness. Over 3,000 veterans have been placed in permanent housing since October 2014.

In July 2016, the Virginia Veteran and Family Support (VVFS) program, part of DVS, identified the need for supplemental funding to help veterans in the process of being housed. Working with the Veterans Services Foundation and twenty-five partner housing agencies in the Homeless Continuum of Care, DVS established a pilot program to use donated funds to provide one-time gap assistance for homeless veterans in the process of being housed. These expenses include deposits/first month rent, beds, rental arrears, utility assistance, etc. that cannot be paid by other federal, state, or local resources. To date, 156 veterans have been assisted.

“At Smithfield Foods, our ongoing commitment to support veterans directly aligns with the DVS Homeless Veteran Program’s mission, and we are proud to provide resources to ensure this program’s continued success,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “We are proud to play a role in this program, which allows us to give back to our nation’s service members and marks the beginning of a unique public-private partnership.”

The funds for the DVS Homeless Veterans Program are allocated from donations made to the Veterans Services Foundation (VSF). Karla Williams Boughey, Executive Director of the VSF noted “Smithfield Foods has a longstanding tradition of supporting military families and veterans. We are so thankful for Smithfield Food’s support and I am pleased that this gift will help ensure that veteran homelessness in Virginia is rare, brief, and non-reoccurring.”

About the Virginia Veteran and Family Support program

The Virginia Veteran and Family Support (VVFS) program was established in 2008 in response to the growing need to improve and expand services to Virginia veterans and their family members coping with the impact of deployment, military service, post-traumatic stress, operational stress and/or traumatic brain injury. VVFS works to ensure that Virginia Veterans do not slip through the cracks and that adequate and timely assessment, treatment, and support are available to promote resilience, recovery and enhance the quality of life.

The Virginia Veteran and Family Support program is committed to serving the most vulnerable veterans including the homeless and their families through statewide advocacy and resource coordination. The VVFS Housing Development team utilizes an integrated system of care through partnerships at the Federal, State and local levels to end veteran homelessness and support the affordable and accessible housing needs of all veterans.

It is through the generous donations made to the Veterans Services Foundation that the Virginia Veteran and Family Support program can maintain and continue services such as the Homeless Veteran Program, along with a number of other programs. Visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/ to learn more.