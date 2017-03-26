McAuliffe announces $600,000 in grants to upgrade career and technical education program

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced $600,000 in competitive grants to 16 high schools and technical centers to upgrade equipment for their career and technical education (CTE) programs. Each school or center will receive $37,500 to purchase new equipment and make other necessary improvements.

This competitive grant program was proposed by Governor McAuliffe in 2016 and approved by the General Assembly.

“As we continue to build the new Virginia economy, it is vital that we align our CTE programs with the needs of business and industry,”Governor McAuliffe said “These grants will allow the Commonwealth to better provide our young people with the cutting-edge skills and in-demand training they need to fill the jobs of the 21st century workforce.”

“The Governor’s grant program will play a critical role in the academic and professional success of our students,” Secretary of Education Dietra Trent said. “By providing our high schools and technical centers with the resources they need to modernize their CTE programs, we are making a wise investment in our shared future.”

The awards, by school division, are as follows:

Albemarle County — Monticello Governor’s Health Sciences Academy (diagnostic virtual modelling)

Bedford County — Bedford County Governor’s Health Sciences Academy (biotechnology and forensics) and Staunton River High School (technology education and engineering)

Botetourt County — Botetourt Technical Education Center (mechanical, electrical and computer engineering)

Cumberland County — Cumberland County High School (architectural design and construction)

Dickenson County — Riverview High School (cybersecurity)

Fredrick County — Dowell J. Howard Center (nursing, automotive technology, technology education and engineering)

Giles County — Giles County Technology Center (precision machine technology)

Hampton — Hampton High School (computer science, game design, cybersecurity and modeling/simulation)

Henrico County — Hermitage High School (precision machining)

Madison County — Madison County High School (simulated workplace environment)

Page County — Page County Technical Center (information technology and cybersecurity)

Rockbridge County — Rockbridge County High School (renewable energy)

Suffolk — Governor’s STEM Academy at the Pruden Center for Industry and Technology, (information technology and cybersecurity, computer network software operations and mechatronics)

Warren County — Blue Ridge Technical Center (simulated design and advanced manufacturing)

Wythe County — Wythe County Technology Center (machinery and welding)

The grant program gives priority to challenged schools, Governor’s STEM Academies and Governor’s Health Science Academies. A second round of awards will be announced in early 2018.