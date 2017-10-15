McAuliffe announces $6.1 million in homeland security grant awards

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the culmination of a stakeholder-driven process to allocate more than $6.1 million through various federal grant programs to enhance emergency preparedness and security throughout the Commonwealth. The funds will be administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to support a wide array of emergency preparedness and security operations, equipment replacement, training, planning and exercise programs by local governments.

“Virginia’s local first responders have been called upon time and again to respond to natural and manmade events impacting our Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “These brave men and women have stepped up to protect their fellow Virginians when tornadoes ripped across Virginia in February 2016, when Hurricane Matthew caused massive flooding in Hampton Roads last October, and most recently when civil unrest spawned violence and tragedy in Charlottesville. The strategic investment of these federal homeland security grants will fund vital projects to enhance Virginia’s strength and resilience against all threats.”

“The inclusive and detailed grant review process, taking into account stakeholder expertise to understand the security needs facing communities across the Commonwealth, will allow us to use our limited grant funds to support the most critical needs facing our first responders,” said Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management received 139 grant requests totaling more than $12 million to compete for the competitive portion of these federal funds. Sixty-six projects were awarded a total of $2.5 million from competitive State Homeland Security Program funds. The Virginia Modeling and Simulation Center at Old Dominion University manages the peer-review process conducted by Virginia’s public safety stakeholders for competitive grants, and scores proposals based upon benefit-cost ratios. Awards have funded a diverse group of programs such as community outreach and preparedness programs, interoperability efforts, railroad safety initiatives, sheltering programs, and active shooter exercises.

As requested by the public safety stakeholders, an additional $2.6 million was allocated in non-competitive grants from the this year’s State Homeland Security Program to fund 29 projects sustaining 12 hazardous materials teams, seven technical rescue teams, four incident management teams, four Virginia radio communications caches, and the Virginia Fusion Center.

Lastly, $1 million was awarded to the Hampton Roads Urban Area Security Initiative (HR UASI) to address the unique needs of this high-threat, high-density urban area. An additional $75,000 was awarded to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to allow hardening and other physical security enhancements to nonprofit organizations located within the HR UASI and recognized to be at an increased risk of terrorist attack.

“While federal grants to Virginia for emergency management and homeland security have been cut by nearly 70 percent since 2008, Virginia has worked to become more strategic in how money is allocated to meet our security needs,” said Dr. Jeff Stern, VDEM’s State Coordinator for Emergency Management. “More than 200 local public safety leaders from emergency management, law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMS agencies across the Commonwealth participated in determining the priorities for this year’s grant process.”

Competitive Grant Awards

Locality Project Title Award Accomack County Interoperable Communication Emergency Response Vehicle $60,000 Buena Vista, City of Rockbridge/Lexington/Buena Vista Mobile Incident Support Trailer $47,000 Caroline County Thermal Imaging Cameras for the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) $10,797 Caroline County Caroline County Small Unmanned Aircraft System Equipment $33,000 Chesapeake, City of 2017 All Hazards Community Preparedness & Engagement $12,000 Chesapeake, City of Foam Team Equipment Sustainment $34,562 Chesapeake, City of Flammable Liquid Firefighting Foam Team Training $68,934 Chesapeake, City of Chesapeake Police Department Intelligence Unit Equipment $69,766 Chesterfield County Regional Flammable Liquids Response Training $75,000 Colonial Heights, City of Crater Regional Hazardous Materials Team Equipment $59,844 Commonwealth Regional Council PDC Regional Emergency Planner for Commonwealth Regional Council Region $50,000 Danville, City of Danville Fire Department Technical Rescue Team Equipment $38,289 Dickenson County Rural Terrain Response Vehicle $35,886 Fairfax, City of EOC Video Wall $25,000 Fredericksburg, City of Ballistic Vests for Fire and EMS personnel $45,000 Hampton Roads PDC Regional Overnight Sheltering Drill for People with Disabilities (PWD) $15,000 Hampton Roads PDC Personal Radiation Dosimeter (PRD) Equipment $40,000 Hampton Roads PDC Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) Capability Sustainment $65,000 Hampton, City of Regional Shelter Planning, Training, and Exercise $35,000 Hampton, City of Hampton and Poquoson Regional Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) $42,000 Henrico County 2017-2018 Henrico County Whole Community Preparedness and Outreach Programming (Ready Henrico Program) $15,000 Henrico County Technical Rescue Training & Victim Access Equipment $34,000 Henry County Sheriff’s Office Focus 3-D Scanner $68,552 Hopewell, City of Regional FLIR Thermal Image Camera $36,000 Hopewell, City of Hazardous Materials Commodity Flow Study $20,800 Hopewell, City of Firefighting Foam Operations $31,000 James City County Shelter and Mass Care Equipment for Communication and Tracking $11,098 James City County James City County and the City of Williamsburg Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) $35,000 Lancaster County Middle Peninsula/Northern Neck Regional Disaster Distribution Plan $82,366 Lancaster County Mobile Data Terminals for Law Enforcement $12,044 Lexington, City of Rockbridge Regional Emergency Operations Plan $18,000 Manassas, City of Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training $18,500 Middle Peninsula PDC Middle Peninsula/Northern Neck Mass Casualty Functional Exercise $64,473 Middle Peninsula PDC Middle Peninsula/Northern Neck Regional Debris Management Plan $43,000 Newport News, City of Community Preparedness – Micro Learning $19,325 Newport News, City of Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) $15,163 Newport News, City of Regional Bomb Squad X-ray Equipment $59,000 Norfolk, City of Regional CERT Equipment $21,000 Norfolk, City of Upgrade Communication Interoperability for Command Post $23,117 Pittsylvania County Regional ISSI (Land Mobile Radios) $11,000 Powhatan County “Code Red” Public Alert and Warning System $10,000 Powhatan County EOC Backup Amateur Radio Communications $25,000 Prince William County Physical Security Enhancements for Regional Public Safety Communication Sites $81,871 Richmond Regional PDC Regional Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training & Exercise $10,000 Richmond Regional PDC Central Virginia Shelter Supplies and Equipment $68,320 Richmond Regional PDC Central Virginia Whole Community Preparedness Outreach and Education $80,000 Richmond Regional PDC Central Virginia Regional THIRA and Homeland Security Strategy Update $37,000 Richmond Regional PDC Central Virginia Regional Emergency Management Planning Support $74,275 Richmond, City of Central Virginia Mass Care Shelter Training & Exercise $49,275 Richmond, City of Regional Active Threat Training for First Responders $20,000 Richmond, City of Tactical Entry Equipment $20,000 Richmond, City of Interagency Active Threat Response Equipment $50,000 Richmond, City of City of Richmond Police Department Bomb Squad Equipment Capability Sustainment $60,000 Roanoke, City of Regional Tactical Training Equipment $37,105 Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Regional UAS Program $45,150 Stafford County Mobile Response, Recovery and Generator Support Trailer $80,000 Suffolk, City of Western Hampton Roads Portable Event Security Cameras $44,197 Virginia Beach, City of Virginia Beach Medically Friendly Shelter Exercise $15,000 Virginia Beach, City of Virginia Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT Training) $19,000 Westmoreland County Provide Network/Interoperable Radio Communications Equipment $15,200 Westmoreland County Regional Mini-Emergency Response Vehicle $14,759 Wise County Southwest Regional Mass Notification System $88,331 Wise County Wise County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team Ballistic Protection Equipment $26,000 York County York County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program $11,100 York County Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) $40,000

Non-Competitive Grant Awards