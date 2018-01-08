McAuliffe announces $3 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced he is recommending $3,142,588 in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for 10 projects in the Appalachian Region of Virginia, which encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year.

“The Appalachian Regional Commission grants I am announcing today will make a significant difference in this important region of our Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “These projects range from major industrial job creation projects to numerous efforts to expand the growing outdoor recreation economy, as well as enhance health access in the region through the Health Wagon. These economic and community development projects will bolster our efforts to build the new Virginia economy and I congratulate each local and regional grantee.”

Established in 1965, the general goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic prosperity that more completely reflects the nation’s overall prosperity. ARC funds are broadly aimed at providing economic development in the Appalachian Region by funding projects that support the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities while preserving their character. The Department of Housing and Community Development works with localities and stakeholders in the region to assist in developing strategic projects that are evaluated by the Department and Governor.

“I am proud of Virginia’s stewardship of Appalachian Regional Commission funding,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “These projects represent strategic investments that are distributed across the region. ARC funding has worked in tandem with other state and local efforts to make major job creation and community development enhancement efforts become a reality and I look forward to seeing these investments build momentum on these local initiatives.”

The following projects are recommended for funding to the Appalachian Regional Commission: