McAuliffe announces $3 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants
Governor Terry McAuliffe announced he is recommending $3,142,588 in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for 10 projects in the Appalachian Region of Virginia, which encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year.
“The Appalachian Regional Commission grants I am announcing today will make a significant difference in this important region of our Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “These projects range from major industrial job creation projects to numerous efforts to expand the growing outdoor recreation economy, as well as enhance health access in the region through the Health Wagon. These economic and community development projects will bolster our efforts to build the new Virginia economy and I congratulate each local and regional grantee.”
Established in 1965, the general goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic prosperity that more completely reflects the nation’s overall prosperity. ARC funds are broadly aimed at providing economic development in the Appalachian Region by funding projects that support the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities while preserving their character. The Department of Housing and Community Development works with localities and stakeholders in the region to assist in developing strategic projects that are evaluated by the Department and Governor.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.
“I am proud of Virginia’s stewardship of Appalachian Regional Commission funding,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “These projects represent strategic investments that are distributed across the region. ARC funding has worked in tandem with other state and local efforts to make major job creation and community development enhancement efforts become a reality and I look forward to seeing these investments build momentum on these local initiatives.”
The following projects are recommended for funding to the Appalachian Regional Commission:
|Applicant
|Project Name
|Award
|City of Bristol
|Bristol VA Manufacturing X Project
|$500,000
|Buchanan County
|Swan Fork Waterline Extension Project
|$500,000
|Friends of SW VA
|Outdoor Recreation Access for Distressed Counties in the Coalfields of Virginia
|$500,000
|Blue Ridge Discovery Center
|Blue Ridge Discovery Center
|$500,000
|Lenowisco Planning District Commission
|Powell River Trail North Development Strategy
|$40,000
|The Rector & Visitors of the University of Virginia (UVA-Wise)
|Rally SWVA Emerging Leadership Program
|$100,000
|The Health Wagon
|The Health Wagon
|$500,000
|Town of Narrows
|Narrows Wolf Creek Outfitters Project
|$392,588
|City of Martinsville
|Planning Grant-Martinsville Healthy Hub
|$75,000
|Town of Christiansburg
|Downtown Christiansburg Planning Grant
|$35,000
|Total Recommended
|$3,142,588
Discussion