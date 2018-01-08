McAuliffe announces $2 million in Community Development Block Grants

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced $2,149,346 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for four projects in Virginia. This funding will support projects that improve sewer infrastructure and foster economic development in localities across the Commonwealth.

“This program has long been providing funding for projects that improve the quality of life for thousands of Virginians every year,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Through Community Development Block Grants, we are able to address needs across the Commonwealth including critical infrastructure, such as water and sewer service, as well as improve economic development opportunities, ensuring job creation in rural areas. I congratulate the four grantees and look forward to the success of these projects in Virginia.”

Since 1982, the federally-funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Nearly three hundred non-metropolitan cities, counties, and towns are eligible for this program in the Commonwealth. Most of the approximately $16.5 million Virginia receives annually is allocated among local government applicants through a competitive process using objective scoring criteria developed in consultation with eligible localities. Other funds are available through several open-submission funds where projects that meet thresholds established in the CDBG program design are eligible for grant offers as long as funding is available. Most CDBG projects, in accordance with federal law, principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons or communities. Other projects are targeted for the prevention or elimination of slum and blighting conditions or in response to community development needs of a particular urgency.

“Through the CDBG program, we are utilizing all available resources to continue addressing community issues associated with housing, economic development, health, and safety,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We are able to leverage this program together with local and private resources to maximize opportunities and ensure that all communities have the tools they need to flourish in the new Virginia economy.”

CDBG Community Economic Development Grant Award

Locality Project Name CDBG Award Scott County Riverside Development Phase III $ 250,000

CDBG Construction Ready Water and Sewer Grant Award

Locality Project Name CDBG Award Amherst County Old Town Madison Heights $ 500,000

CDBG Competitive Grant Award