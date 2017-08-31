 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces $196,000 in Building Collaborative Communities funding

Published Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, 12:00 am

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced $196,000 in funding for five collaborative efforts in Virginia through the Building Collaborative Communities (BCC) program.

terry mcauliffeThe program promotes regional economic collaboration in economically distressed areas that stimulate job creation and economic development and provide a significant return on state investment. The five selected projects focus on the specific needs of their regions by facilitating significant involvement from the private sector, economic development agencies, community organizations, educational institutions, nonprofits, local leaders, and governmental officials.

“Today’s grant announcement and the collaborative efforts behind these projects are examples of the economic momentum that continues to build across the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Regional, community-based strategies offer meaningful opportunities for success and long-term sustainability.  I congratulate these communities and their leaders for their efforts to make strategic economic decisions that will provide tangible improvements for their regions and the Commonwealth.”

The five chosen projects focus on diverse initiatives that are a mixture of new projects and efforts that build upon existing projects. However, they all offer opportunities to expand economic opportunity in their regions and are leveraging significant partnerships by the grantees and their partner organizations to make a meaningful impact with limited state assistance.

“Regional collaboration can be a key component to maximizing successful economic and community development strategies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We look forward to partnering with these exciting local and regional efforts as they focus on promising efforts in site development, technical education, coastal resiliency, tourism development, and assistance to family farmers.”

Six applications totaling $221,000 in funding were received.  The following projects were awarded funding through the Building Collaborative Communities program:

Applicant and
Localities Targeted		 Project Name BCC Award
Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation

 

Alleghany County, City of Covington, Town of Clifton Forge and Town of Iron Gate

 City of Covington – Alleghany County Collaborative Industrial Site Analysis      $ 40,000
Augusta County

 

Augusta County, Staunton City, Waynesboro City

 

 Regional Strategic Plan for Career and Technical Education      $ 40,000
Northern Neck Planning District Commission

 

Lancaster County and Northumberland County

 Virginia Coastal Community Resiliency     $ 49,325
City of Norton

 

Wise County, Scott County and

City of Norton

 Gateways to High Knob Master

Plan

      $40,000
Virginia State University

 

Located in Chesterfield County with forty county project focus area expanding to statewide availability

 Small Farm Resource Center       $26,675
TOTAL:      $ 196,000
