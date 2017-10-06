 jump to example.com
 

McAuliffe announces $12.5 million grant round for historic preservation, landscape conservation

Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, 12:06 am

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the release of a grant round, administered by the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation (VLCF), for projects that will conserve, protect, and benefit historically and culturally significant resources.

virginiaEligible projects include landscape preservation along the James River watershed to benefit the Jamestown Island-Hog Island- Captain John Smith Trail Historic District (District), as well as landscape scale conservation that will preclude future river crossings in the area. Projects may also include enhancement and preservation of sites associated with the Battle of Yorktown and Fort Crafford, as well as exhibits focused on the Peninsula Campaign.

“Protecting Virginia’s natural, historic and cultural assets is the right thing to do, but it’s also a key strategy for economic growth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “These projects and the important sites they will benefit will enhance our Commonwealth’s heritage tourism industry for visitors who come to view our battlefields, historic sites, and cultural landscapes.”

“This grant round will fund projects that preserve iconic landscapes along the James River and within the Historic District,” said Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Molly Ward. “Virginia’s history should be preserved and shared, and we look forward to reviewing the many great proposals that we hope will be submitted to VLCF through this process.”

“Projects funded through this grant round will significantly advance Virginia’s land conservation goals, and Governor McAuliffe’s focus on quality land conservation efforts,” said Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Clyde Cristman.

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

The grant funds are made available pursuant to a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed by Dominion Energy, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation in order to mitigate impacts from construction of Dominion Energy’s Surry-Skiffes Creek-Whealton 500 kV Transmission Line Project. This grant round is one of five categories of projects that will be funded under the terms of the MOA. Should all $12.5 million in grant funds not be obligated in 2017, a future grant round will be held in 2018.

Grant applications will be reviewed by an interagency workgroup before being passed, with recommendations, on to the VLCF board. The grant application deadline is 4:00 pm on November 6, 2017.

For more information and to access the Program Manual and Application, please visit:www.dcr.virginia.gov/virginia-land-conservation-foundation/

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Mary Baldwin University to host film premiere, dedicate sculpture
McAuliffe cuts ribbon on new state veterans office in Williamsburg
Federal funding for Children’s Health Insurance Program in Virginia set to expire unless Congress acts
No. 13 Virginia plays Notre Dame to 1-1 draw Thursday
Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk set for Oct. 21
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #WWE Hell in a Cell Preview
Northam, Herring, Fairfax to Trump: Declare opioid crisis national emergency
Waynesboro: Help needed to ID shoplifting suspects
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.