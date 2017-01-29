McAuliffe administration seeks disclosure on Trump Muslim refugee order

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement today on President Trump’s executive order banning refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

“Today my Chief of Staff Paul Reagan sent a letter to the White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs seeking answers to several critical questions about the President’s Executive Order banning entry for refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

“This Executive Order is antithetical to the values upon which our nation was founded. It sends a message to the world that people who are fleeing religious persecution, simply traveling to work or meeting loved ones are not welcome in America. It will certainly be used by a small minority of extremists as a recruitment and radicalization tool to grow their numbers and threaten the security of our sons and daughters, both abroad and here at home.

“I stand with millions of Americans who believe this ban will do our nation far greater harm than good, and I urge President Trump and his team to rescind it.

“In the event the Muslim and refugee ban remains in place, my administration is seeking more information about how the plan is being implemented.

“In the days since this ban was signed, remarkably little information has been shared with the public (or the elected leaders of the states most affected) about how the policy is being implemented and what measures are being taken to protect the civil and human rights of the individuals being detained and deported.

“On behalf of the people of Virginia, I have requested answers to the following questions:

How many travelers who were bound for the United States remain detained at the Customs and Border Control facilities at Dulles International Airport?

Can you assure the Virginia public of the health and general welfare of the individuals who have been detained? And what, if any, arrangements are being made to accommodate people with special medical needs?

Can you state with certainty that all of these persons have access to counsel in accordance with U.S. District Court Judge Brinkema’s order of last night?

What is the immediate plan and approach toward any persons whose status remains uncertain?

“My administration is awaiting answers to these critical questions and will make responses available to the public as they are provided.”