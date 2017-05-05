McAuliffe to host Abingdon town hall to discuss opioid epidemic

Governor Terry McAuliffe has announced he will host a town hall meeting at the Community Center of Abingdon to discuss the impact of the opioid epidemic in the region and the Commonwealth’s efforts to combat the problem.

The event will feature a conversation led by Dr. Sarah Melton, an accomplished clinical pharmacist, focused on the legislative progress made to confront the crisis, followed by a question and answer segment.

Representatives from local community, healthcare, and law enforcement organizations will be available at the Community Center after the program concludes. Attendees will also be able to participate in a Naloxone training session to learn how to use the life-saving overdose reversal drug.

Town hall: Gov. McAuliffe in Abingdon

WHO : Governor Terry McAuliffe, Dr. Sarah Melton

: Governor Terry McAuliffe, Dr. Sarah Melton WHEN : Monday, May 8, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

: WHERE: The Virginia Ballroom

The Community Center of Abingdon

300 Senior Drive NE, Abingdon, VA 24210

This event is open to the public, but space is limited.