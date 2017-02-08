MBU Theatre presents Blood Wedding

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Mary Baldwin University Theatre presents Federico Garcia Lorca’s classic 20th century play Blood Wedding (Bodas de Sangre) translated by Caridad Svich and directed by Doreen Bechtol. The show performs February 15th through 18th at 7:30 pm and February 19th at 2:00 pm at Fletcher Collins Theatre.

A story of forbidden love, lust, and revenge, Blood Wedding depicts the haunting tale of a young woman who must choose between her family and community, or her own heart’s desire. Based on a true story, Lorca’s tragedy beautifully portrays the dangers of societal expectations and explores the perils of love and loss in a rural village in Spain. Originally written by Lorca in Spanish, Mary Baldwin performs Caridad Svich’s translation. Svich will visit MBU on Saturday, February 18th, and give a brief Q&A following the performance at Fletcher Collins Theatre.

The cast features Layla Ophelia as the Bride, and Emil Ljubovic as the Groom. Shakespeare and Performance (S&P) graduate, Chad Marriott, plays Leonardo, previous suitor to the Bride. Leonardo’s Wife is portrayed by Marianna Moynihan, and his Mother in Law is played by S&P graduate Victoria Buck. The Bride’s loyal Maid is played by S&P graduate, Allison Jones, and Vicky Vail performs the role of Groom’s neighbor. Director Doreen Bechtol takes on the role of the Mother to the Groom, and guest artist, Thadd McQuade, returns as the Father of the Bride. Also in the cast are William Douglas, Melissa Fulton, Hannah Goodwin, Micaela Harmon, Patrick Harris, Dayna Janson, Olive Scheidler, Glenn Thompson, and Dominic Walker, who play an assortment of friends, attendants, woodcutters, and allegorical characters such as the Moon and Death.

Tickets are $7 for students and senior citizens, $12 for others. For reservations call (540)-887-7189 Monday through Friday 10am to 5pm or go online to www.marybaldwin.edu/arts/theatre .