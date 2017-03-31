MBU announces new scholarship for local students

Mary Baldwin University will offer a new scholarship in fall 2017 that will benefit students from three nearby counties, making in-demand programs and areas of study more affordable to local learners.

The Shen-Rock Regional Scholarship, named for two valleys in Virginia — Shenandoah and Rockfish — will be available to new students living in Augusta, Rockingham, and Nelson counties who are entering MBU’s new coed University College and its historic Mary Baldwin College for Womenbeginning in the fall. Qualifying new students from these counties will receive a $1,500 scholarship, eligible for renewal for up to four years with minimum GPA requirements.

The scholarship is available to men and women, commuters, and residential students.

Mary Baldwin President Pamela Fox noted that with MBU’s expansion into professional studies programs in health care and business and entrepreneurship, the university provides a high-quality and affordable education to local learners. MBU’s scholarship program makes tuition at the school competitive with Virginia’s public universities while maintaining the advantage of a small, personalized university education.

“Mary Baldwin has always been committed to the community around us and we want to expand the opportunity or those students,” Fox said.

The Shen-Rock Regional Scholarship is one of four new scholarship opportunities MBU will offer starting in 2017. Other scholarships include a special rate for teachers pursuing master’s degrees in MBU’s College of Education, a scholarship to benefit students from Appalachia, and a one-time award for students who have been recommended by an MBU alumna or alumnus.

More information about the Shen-Rock Regional Scholarship can be found online.

Mary Baldwin University, founded in 1842, is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor’s to doctoral. It serves a diverse student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia, at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County, online, and through regional advising centers throughout Virginia. All programs are coeducational except the Mary Baldwin College for Women. Throughout 2016–17, MBU is celebrating its 175th anniversary.