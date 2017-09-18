MBU​ ​psychology​ ​professor​ ​puts​ ​Harry​ ​Potter​ ​on​ ​the​ ​couch

Gas prices heading back down after Harvey, Irma Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic are decreasing after the double hit to the United States by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

UVA football builds confidence with UConn win The early returns from UVA’s 38-18 win over UConn on Saturday? Coach Bronco Mendenhall had some positive thoughts afterward.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Web Design, Marketing Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.