Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation kicks off in Charlottesville

Mike Signer, Mayor of Charlottesville, is once again joining other action-focused mayors across the country in asking local residents to make a commitment to conserve water and protect this essential resource by taking part in the sixth annual Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation from April 1st – 30th.

Charlottesville residents are encourage to participate by making water conservation pledges online – and in return residents will be eligible to win hundreds of eco-friendly prizes including this year’s grand prize, a new 2017 Toyota Prius.

The Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is a non-profit national community service campaign that engages leaders to inspire their communities to make a series of informative water and energy saving life-style changes.

Mayor Signer encourages Charlottesville residents to conserve water, save energy, and reduce pollution on behalf of the City of Charlottesville by making their pledge at www.mywaterpledge.com throughout the month of April.

Mayor Signer issued the following statement about the challenge, “the City of Charlottesville is committed to saving water and is excited to be participating once again in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Charlottesville would like to encourage residents to make a commitment to conserve water, save energy, and reduce pollution by participating in the challenge and pledge to save water. Not only will City residents be saving water, but they will also be supporting a sustainable and fresh water supply for future generations.”

Last year, mayors from 36 states participated and collectively encouraged their communities to make over 400,000 pledged to conserve water and reduce the use of more than 1.9 billion gallons of freshwater. Charlottesville placed 3rd in its population category (30,000 – 99,999 residents). This year, the City of Charlottesville is challenging its residents to improve its 3rd place ranking and maintain their commitment to water conservation.

To participate, residents are encouraged to go to mywaterpeldge.com, and then make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of the City of Charlottesville. Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category are entered into drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards and a Grand Prize Toyota Prius. The challenge also features additional resources for residents to take their commitment of conservation even further, from regional water and energy resource issues to cost-saving tips at home.

For more information on water conservation and the Charlottesville’s participation in the Mayor’s Challenge, go to the City of Charlottesville’s Water Conservation website: www.charlottesville.org/waterconservation.