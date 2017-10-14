 jump to example.com
 

Maximo Anguiano to speak at Bridgewater College Oct. 19

Published Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, 12:01 am

bridgewater collegeMaximo Anguiano, executive director at the Adelante U.S. Education Leadership Fund, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College.

In his presentation, “Students Without Papers,” Anguiano will discuss DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and the support Dream Act students need to be successful.

Anguiano, a political activist from San Antonio, is a proponent of the intersection of culture, socio-politics and education in the Latin community.

He was a member of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Alexander Briseño Leadership Development Program Class of 2016 and chair of the Teatro Audaz San Antonio Board of Directors.

He has recently been featured with various organizations, including Voto Latino, Latino Justice PRLDEF, NPR Latino USA, Univision News, the Association of Latino Professionals for America, Texas A&M International University, Theatre for Change and RAW:natural born artists.

 

The event is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.

 
