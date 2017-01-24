 jump to example.com

Mathematical model helps target malaria-carrying mosquitos

Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 10:08 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

lauren childs virginia techLauren M. Childs, an assistant professor of mathematics in the Virginia Tech College of Science, has helped build a mathematical model used in the development of a new compound that targets the reproductive cycles of adult mosquitoes known to carry malaria.

The synthetic chemical compounds DBHs – that’s short for dibenzoylhydrazines – disrupt the biological processes in female mosquitoes by mimicking 20E, or 20-hydroxyecdysone, a vital hormone associated with the reproductive cycle of mosquitoes. Work on the compound was completed at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Childs was a research scientist at Harvard working with Caroline Buckee, also of Harvard and co-leader author of the study, before joining the Virginia Tech Department of Mathematics, part of the College of Science, in summer 2015.

Findings from study were published last month in the journal PLoS Pathogens.

Childs’ mathematical model of the mosquito life cycle used experimental results from lab work with DBH for parameterization. Coupled to an epidemiological model of malaria infection, the data science results were compared to the effectiveness of insecticides that are being used to kill the same malaria-spreading mosquitos in Africa.

“Our mathematical model is a useful tool to demonstrate the potential of the DBH compounds as an alternative to insecticides,” said Childs.

Researchers treated Anopheles female mosquitoes – which carry the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum – with DBH. Treated mosquitos were found to produce and lay fewer eggs, failed to mate successfully, and died more quickly than mosquitoes not treated with the compound. The effects were greater in accordance with the higher doses of DBH. Mosquitoes treated with DBH also were less likely to become infected by the malaria parasite. Another bonus: The nontoxicity of DBH also makes it safe to use around people. The next step is to move the research from the lab to the field.

“As insecticide resistance is spreading, new intervention methods to control mosquitoes are urgently needed,” said Flaminia Catteruccia, associate professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard and co-senior author of the study. “Our study provides a new strategy based on the use of a nontoxic compound that prevents transmission of malaria parasites without killing the mosquito.”

Malaria infects more than 200 million people a year and results in nearly 500,000 deaths, mostly of young children, according to the World Health Organization.

DBH cannot, however, be directly used in the fight against the Zika virus that made international headlines recently. While malaria is carried by Anopheles mosquitoes, Zika is transmitted by a different mosquito species:Aedes.

Co-lead authors of the study were Harvard Chan School researchers Francisco Cai and Evdoxia Kakani. The study was partially supported by the private, nonprofit Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

Additional reporting by Todd Datz of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote

Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

One dead, one in critical condition in Waynesboro drug overdoses

A 44-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old male is in critical condition as a result of expected drug overdoses in Waynesboro Saturday night.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 