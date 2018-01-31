Massanutten Resort marks 46th anniversary, 2018 Winter Games with Snow Moon Fest

Massanutten Resort, a premier, all-season resort in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, announced the official kick-off of its 46th year with the highly anticipated Snow Moon Fest, set to take place February 9-11.

Coinciding with the start of the 2018 Winter Games, this three-day celebration will feature an exciting roster of events and activities including live music and entertainment, watch parties, movie screenings, skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, fireworks, a torchlight slope parade, lighting ceremony, and more.

“We are so excited to welcome guests from across the region, and the country, to help us celebrate our anniversary as we reach the height of the season and kick off our Snow Moon Fest,” said Sarah Elson, director of business relations at Massanutten Resort. “It’s such a special experience to cheer on our team on to victory as we enjoy our own winter wonderland alongside family and friends.”

A picturesque mountaintop escape with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains with a wide array of accommodations sleeping up to 12 guests, Massanutten Resort offers flexible rentals for a two-night getaway or a week-long vacation. Local residents and travelers alike can save 20 percent off for two-nights’ accommodations when booking a condo during Snow Moon Fest.*

A selection of featured activities taking place during Snow Moon Fest at Massanutten Resort is as follows, with full details available online at www.massresort.com/play/live-events/snow-moon-fest:

Friday, February 9:

Lagunitas Tap Takeover at Hideaway Lounge, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Movie Night featuring “Cool Runnings,” at Massanutten Conference Center, 7:00 p.m.

XCross Contest at Diamond Jim’s Arcade, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Live at the Lodge Party featuring The New Romance at Encounters Lounge, 8:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. , 21 and up, $7 cover charge

Saturday, February 10:

Heavy Seas Tap Takeover at Base Camp featuring a tasting tent and giveaways, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Make Your Own S’mores Kits at Le Club and Base Camp, starting at 11:00 a.m.

XCross Contest at Diamond Jim’s Arcade, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Face Painting & Theo the Bear at Massanutten Ski Lodge, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Live Music featuring What’s Next at Base Camp, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

USASA Boardercross Race Pacesetter Terrain Park

Figure Skating Exhibition at The Rink, 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Live at the Lodge Party featuring The New Romance at Encounters Lodge, 8:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. , 21 and up, $7 cover charge

, 21 and up, $7 cover charge Cupcakes and Comments at Base Camp, 9:00 p.m.

Torch Light Parade and Lighting Ceremony at Base Camp, 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks at Base Camp, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 11:

Polar Plunge Fundraiser to Benefit Therapeutic Adventures at the Woodstone Rec Center’s Outdoor Pool, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Brunch at Campfire Grill, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. , $25 per person

, $25 per person XCross Contest at Diamond Jim’s Arcade, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Live Music featuring What’s Next at Base Camp, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

USASA Boardercross at Ski Slopes

For those traveling with children, Winter Games-themed arts and crafts classes will be offered February 9 through 16; as well as 50 percent off SnowCross, ice hockey, and ski ball games at Diamond Jim’s Arcade.

For more information on the resort, visit MassResort.com. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram or follow Massanutten Resort on Facebook at www.facebook.com/massresort/.