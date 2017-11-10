Maryland park ranger Robert Ambrose to speak at Bridgewater College

Robert Ambrose, a Bridgewater College alumnus who has worked for the Maryland Park Service for eight years, will speak on Nov. 16 at Bridgewater College.

Ambrose will speak on “Breadth Not Depth: the Diverse Roles of a State Park Ranger,” at 7 p.m. in the Boitnott Room.

Ambrose has served as a park ranger at Cunningham Falls, Fort Frederick and Gambrill state parks.

According to Ambrose, the role of a park ranger includes historical and natural interpretation, public safety, medical training and response, supervising seasonal employees, trail maintenance, cutting trees, writing reports, cleaning facilities, environmental protection and serving as an ambassador for the Park Service.

Ambrose does historical interpretation at Fort Frederick of the French and Indian War, the American Revolution, the Civil War and the fort’s use as a Civilian Conservation Corps camp.

Ambrose graduated from Bridgewater College in 2002 with a B.A. degree in history and political science.

The program is free and open to the public.

