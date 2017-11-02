Mary Baldwin University to host annual Praise House Service

Mary Baldwin University will host its annual Praise House service, a reenactment of the rich worship of African Americans that emerged on the slave plantation.

Attendees experience first-hand what it was like to worship in the plantation church with storytelling, call-and-response, singing of spirituals, and dances. Students groups Greater Things Dance Ministry and Anointed Voices of Praise as well as students from the African-American Religion class help lead the service.

The Rev. Matthew Shannon, pastor of St. Paul AME Church in Danville will be the guest preacher.

Slave attire reflecting the era is suggested. A soul food dinner will follow.

The service, which is free and open to the public, takes place at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Allen Chapel AME Church at 936 Sudbury St. in Staunton.

For more information, please contact The Rev. Andrea Cornett-Scott, associate vice president for inclusive excellence, at 540-887-7270.