Mary Baldwin University celebrates 175th anniversary homecoming
Published Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017, 6:54 pm
Mary Baldwin University is welcoming back for the first time in its 175-year history all alumni for a special reunion on its main campus in Staunton this weekend. The line-up will include several on-campus events as well as several downtown happenings from April 20–23.
On Friday, the R.R. Smith Center will open its doors for a special 175th Anniversary Archival Exhibit and Opening Reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
From 6 to 9 p.m. alumni will also be welcome at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and various downtown shops for Downtown Staunton Celebrates Mary Baldwin’s 175th Anniversary. Several shops will stay open late to accommodate MBU alumni patrons.
On Saturday, the Parade of Classes at 10:30 a.m. will include some special anniversary-year touches, including a Homecoming Queen who will preside over the event: Eleanor Supple of Staunton, 95, an alumna from the Class of 1942.
At 5 p.m., the university will celebrate the Grand Re-Opening and Dedication of the Alumnae House on North Coalter Street, which has undergone an extensive renovation this year.
There will also be a 5K, community service projects, and a tent crawl in among other numerous events. Visit marybaldwin.edu for a complete line-up.
