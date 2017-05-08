 jump to example.com

Mary Baldwin to partner with Chamber of Commerce for Capstone Festival

Published Monday, May. 8, 2017, 10:24 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Mary Baldwin University’s annual Capstone Festival returns on Thursday, May 11, featuring scholarly and artistic work from 18 seniors in the undergraduate programs and covering a wide variety of topics, including gender roles in American society, wartime profit, and the music of The Wizard of Oz.

mary baldwin universityThe closing reception for the event, which highlights Mary Baldwin’s emphasis on undergraduate research, will also serve as a Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event, during which members can meet incoming GARCC President and CEO Annette Medlin. The reception is from 5 to 7:30 p.m.in MBU’s Lyda B. Hunt Dining Hall.

“We’re thrilled to support Mary Baldwin University’s Capstone Festival, where the best and brightest academic work is on display for our entire community to see,” said Linda Hershey, outgoing president and CEO of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Events like this accentuate our unique town-gown partnership and showcase the sort of robust research and scholarship happening right in our backyard.”

Every MBU student must present a senior thesis before graduating, and the Festival provides a chance for top students to showcase their work to the wider community. The event is open to the public and modeled after an earlier version of “commencement” at Mary Baldwin Seminary, when, according to historian Pat Menk, “all final examinations were held in public and members of the board of trustees and the townspeople attended to view students parse sentences, do intricate math problems, and recite soliloquies.”

Hershey, who steps down from her post in GARCC this month, partnered with MBU on this year’s Capstone Festival, helping bridge the university and community ties.

“On a personal note, I’ve very much enjoyed working with MBU’s Advisory Board of Visitors to recruit coaches and judges for the Capstone Festival,” Hershey said. “Connecting these bright students with mentors from the community has been rewarding, especially when I see the finished product — their professional presentations — on display at the festival.”

Lydia Petersson, director of sponsored programs and undergraduate research at MBU, has been impressed at the power the event has to bring the campus together. “Before we started the Festival in 2006,” said Petersson, “students would present their projects to the faculty in their own departments, but no one else would have a chance to see the results of their research. Now, students, families, and faculty in all fields share in the excitement. Everyone loves Capstone.”

The event, which begins at 12:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. See the Capstone Festival website for a full schedule and details on student work.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Expert on aging: Mother’s Day love goes beyond sustaining emotional bond
Discovery about how heart forms sheds light on deadly disease
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 8-12
Triple play helps UNCG hold off VMI Keydets, 8-5
Agustin walks off Lynchburg in 4-3 Potomac win
Baysox bombard Squirrels
Mound effort helps Liberty ease past Campbell, 7-1
60th Shenandoah Antiques Expo set for May 19-21
Kaine urges Trump administration not to abandon efforts to tackle climate change
AAA: Gas prices take dip
Volunteers invited to join Shenandoah National Park in fight against invasive plants
SWAG Writers presents Brad Parks, Domnica Radulescu
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 8-12
Bach Festival director honored with Rising Star Award
Wild ending gives VMI series win over UNCG, 8-7
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 