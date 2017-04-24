 jump to example.com

The Martin Bros. & Aspen Run with Dark Hollow at Court Square Theater

Published Monday, Apr. 24, 2017, 8:00 pm

The Court Square Theater Music Series continues on Friday, May 19th with a concert by bluegrass groups, Martin Brothers & Aspen Run with Dark Hollow.

court square theaterBased in Maryland near the bluegrass hotbeds of Baltimore And Washington DC, the Martin Brothers are heavily influenced by the sounds of Jimmy Martin, The Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, The Johnson Mountain Boys and Del McCoury; a regular traditional Bluegrass 101 course of study. While some of the members look young, they started early … and they definitely capture the vibe of the masters as they play throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

As a young man, the eldest of the Martin Brothers began attending local bluegrass jams. It was at such events that Herb Martin III made guitar his instrument of choice.  Clayton Martin, the middle born of the three brothers, began playing the diminutive but powerfully crucial instrument, the mandolin, in April 2005.  “Last but not least” can aptly be applied to Aaron Martin, the youngest of the Martin Brothers, and the last to take up an instrument – upright bass.  Herb Martin, Jr. wanted to be in a top-notch bluegrass band – so he created one. Literally. The originator and father of three of the members of The Martin Brothers and Aspen Run, Herb is the proverbial glue that holds the band together.

The show will be kicked off by Shenandoah Valley natives Dark Hollow bluegrass band. Dark Hollow has been pouring traditional bluegrass music through the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains for over 15 years. Their inspiration comes from some of the most talented musicians in the industry such as Ralph Stanley, Lester Flatt, Charlie Moore, Earl Scruggs and many more.

The Martin Brothers & Aspen Run with Dark Hollow performs at Harrisonburg’s Court Square Theater on Friday, May 19th. Doors open at 6:30pm and the concert begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $14 in advance and $17 at the door.

Visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189 for more information and to purchase tickets.

