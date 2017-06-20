Marlins rally from early deficit, top Washington Nationals, 8-7

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

A Marcell Ozuna RBI single completed a big Miami comeback in an 8-7 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The Nats had led 6-0, but Tanner Roark wasn’t able to get out of the third inning. Roark surrendered six runs in the third, the big blow being a grand slam by Justin Bour that tied the game and knocked Roark out.

Roark (6-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.41 WHIP) was tagged for six earned in two and two-thirds innings.

The Nats regained the lead on a fifth inning double by J.D. Drew, but a Giancarlo Stanton homer in the seventh tied the game at 7-7.

Enny Romero (2-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.44 WHIP) pitched around a fielding blunder in the eighth, but after getting the first two out in the ninth, Romero walked Dee Gordon, gave up an infield single to Stanton, walked Christian Yelich on a close 3-2 pitch, then lost Ozuna on an 0-2 pitch that ate the middle of the plate, and Ozuna deposited to the gap in left-center.

Bryce Harper (.316/.422/.612, 18 HR, 53 RBI) hit a two-run homer in the first for Washington (42-28), which has a nine and a half game in the NL East.

Anthony Rendon (.289/.388/.530, 13 HR, 45 RBI) homered in the second, but had to leave the game in the fifth after falling awkwardly while fielding an infield grounder.

“Nothing too serious,” Rendon said after the game. “Just trying to be a little cautious. A little scary; a jolt of pain. We’ll see how it feels Tuesday.”