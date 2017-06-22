Mark Warner on Senate Trumpcare proposal
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, released the following statement after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released draft text for a Republican healthcare repeal bill:
“This bill would kick millions of people off their insurance, raise healthcare costs for Virginians, especially seniors, and leave states on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars for Medicaid, which provides coverage for some of our most vulnerable citizens – including the elderly, the disabled, and one-third of Virginia’s children. At the same time, it gives the wealthiest Americans a huge tax break.
“The American Medical Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and the AARP have all said that Republican plans will reduce access to affordable health insurance, and put people with pre-existing conditions at risk. This is cruel, harmful and short-sighted.
“Instead of trying to jam this bad bill through Congress on a party-line vote, President Trump and Senate Republicans should work with Democrats to strengthen and improve the Affordable Care Act.”
