 jump to example.com

Mark Warner on firing of FBI Director James Comey

Published Tuesday, May. 9, 2017, 7:03 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement regarding President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

mark warner“The President’s actions today are shocking. It is deeply troubling that the President has fired the FBI director during an active counterintelligence investigation into improper contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“The administration insists there’s no ‘there there,’ yet President Trump has so far fired the acting Attorney General, nearly every U.S. attorney, and now the Director of the FBI. In addition, this President’s choice for Attorney General has been forced to recuse himself, and the National Security Advisor has resigned, as a result of undisclosed contacts with Russian officials.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that our ongoing investigation is completed in a credible and bipartisan way. We also need to hear directly from former Director Comey about the FBI investigation and related events.

“The President’s actions today make it clear to me that a Special Counsel also must be appointed.  That’s the only way the American people will be able to trust the results of any DOJ investigation. The only way this Administration can begin to demonstrate a commitment to the rule of law, which has so far been sorely lacking, is to cooperate fully with the ongoing congressional investigations and to support the appointment of an independent special counsel.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia celebrates Bike to School Day
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Running Man
Asthma program helps Richmond families, earns EPA recognition
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors receives community survey results on county executive search
Kaine urges Trump to stop playing politics with healthcare system
McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to New York, Texas
AG Herring reaches settlement with Fredericksburg-area pawnbroker
House tax plan does not stop the gaming
Signs, symptoms of hearing loss
McAuliffe signs clean energy legislation
McAuliffe announces tourism revenue reached $24 billion in 2016
Giants’ Crawford doubles in rehab return to Richmond
State Police to honor fallen troopers
George Mason men’s basketball inks Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter
Charlottesville resident carries messages of friendship to Russia
VMI’s Tharp named SoCon Baseball Player of the Week
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 