March 16 Live@TheWayne features Blues Soup

Live@TheWayne features Waynesboro’s own Blues Soup on Friday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. Blues Soup joins Live@TheWayne house band The Boogie Kings and host Tracy Straight at the show.

Tickets are $15.

Blues Soup offers a mix of blues, classic rock, Motown, jazz and a pinch of Texas swing.

Blues Soup ingredients are Moe Webb Otis, lead vocals, Mitch McClenahan, lead vocals, Jack Glasheen, keyboards and vocals, Kevan Holdsworth, bass and vocals, Leonardo López, percussion and vocals, and Rob Otis, guitar and vocals.