Man held in drug overdose death

A Staunton man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a drug overdose death reported on Friday.

Darry McClurkin was charged after the investigation into the death of Travis M. Johnson, 23.

Augusta County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death in the 2000 block of Lyndhurt Road, Waynesboro, on Friday morning at 7:58 a.m.

The preliminary investigation pegged the death as being related to a drug overdose, and that McClurkin was responsible for distributing the drugs that Johnson used prior to his death.

McClurkin was arrested at 4 p.m. on Friday.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.