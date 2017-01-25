Malcolm Brogdon named to NBA All-Star Weekend showcase
Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 7:29 pm
Front Page » Sports » Malcolm Brogdon named to NBA All-Star Weekend showcase
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon has been named to the USA team in the Rising Stars Challenge, a All-Star Weekend showcase for NBA talent.
Brogdon, a Milwaukee Bucks rookie, is the only second-round draft pick selected for the game.
Brogdon is averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 rebounds in 25 minutes per game for the Bucks.
The 6’5” guard is also shooting 42.5 percent from three-point range, tops among all rookies and 10th in the NBA.
Joining Brogdon on the USA team are Brandon Ingram and D’Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers; Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota); former Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky (Charlotte); Marquese Chriss and Devin Booker (Phoenix); Jahlil Okafor (Philadelphia); Jonathon Simmons (San Antonio); and Myles Turner (Indiana).
Representing the World team are Joel Embiid and Dario Saric of the Philadelphia 76ers; Kristaps Porzingis (New York); Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay (Denver); Trey Lyles and Dante Exum (Utah); Buddy Hield (New Orleans); and Domantas Sabonis (Oklahoma City).
