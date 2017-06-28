How to make short-term credit work for you

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Short term loans are a perfect way of providing fast financial solutions to people in an urgent need for cash. Because of the fast application process and quick turnaround time, most people click on buttons out of impulse. While it is quite normal to be overwhelmed by an urgent financial need, it is equally important to understand what you are getting into. That way, the loan will be a source of relief both in the short term and long term.

To help you make decisions that uplift your financial status here’s is a few ways to make short-term credit work to your favor.

Settle on a reputable direct lender

With countless bad credit lenders out there trying to get more clients, it’s easy to find yourself unsure of whom to trust and work with. The first step when choosing a lender is making sure it’s a direct lending company. While this will save time in terms of turnaround time, it also ensures the confidentiality and security of the transaction.

Perhaps one of the most annoying aspects of indirect lenders is the frequent and irritating offers forwarded to you. While not all middlemen will do this, most of them bombard you with unsolicited offers. On the other hand, a direct lender will stick to what you have applied for and therefore save you from unnecessary offers.

Direct lenders also seem to be more serious with security and privacy policies. On the other side, you may never know the reputation of networks working with indirect lenders.

Always review the terms before signing the loan documents

Although you may be in a hurry to get the money, it is your responsibility to understand what you are signing up for. Most people who get in trouble with short term loans rushed the application process and later they get surprise charges.

Responsible borrowing becomes automatic when you act from knowledge rather than impulse. To make sure that the loan suits you, keenly look at all the aspects of the loan and make sure you are comfortable with each of them.

Choose a payment schedule that fits into your lifestyle

For a loan to be friendly it must blend with your current financial situation. There’s no need to have a loan that demands unbearable changes in your lifestyle. The more comfortable a payment schedule is, the more the benefits you are likely to enjoy. And with different types of short term loans, you can decide how long you want to pay the loan as well as the amount for every billing cycle.

As a rule of thumb, choose a schedule that also allows you to pay the loan before it’s due at no cost. This way, you’ll only be paying interest for the time you had the loan.

If your payment method is through a bank, ensure there’s enough money in the account by the time the loan is due. At all costs avoid the charges that apply due to insufficient funds because they are usually accompanied by overdraft fees.

Make sure you have a payback plan

The high-interest rates that come with short-term loans can be overwhelming when you are out of options. But this will only get worse if you miss payments. Having a clear plan will keep you within the safe zone and the loan can be cleared very quickly. While you may not have the money to pay the loan now, there’s definitely an anticipated source of income that can be a payday, asset sale or an upcoming job. Whatever the plan is, it must be solid and sufficient to settle the debt. If you are not sure of the plan, you ought to refrain from taking the loan until the plan is solid otherwise the situation can get more desperate.

Communicate with the lender and ask for help when stuck

After you have taken the realistic loans, you can be faced with difficulties that affect the ability to honor payments. Most reputable lenders will work with you to adjust the payment schedule but they can’t act if you don’t ask.

Whenever you suspect that an upcoming payment can be missed, communicate with the lender early enough and ask for an extension. Most lenders are quick to act and willing to help by making arrangements that fit into your situation.

Conclusion

Short term loans should not be feared or avoided especially when it’s the only available option. Instead, striving to understand the key aspects of a loan can go a long way in making good decisions. Also, they must be used to solve short-term financial issues. When used as a long-term source of funding, they become more expensive than you can be willing to pay.

To make sure you are happy and content with these loans, take a moment to learn more about the lender as well as the offer.