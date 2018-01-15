Make plans for Augusta County 4-H & FFA Market Animal Show & Sale fundraiser

The Augusta County 4-H & FFA Market Animal Show and Sale announced the second annual dinner and fundraiser to be held Saturday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m – 8:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Augusta Expo Event Center’s Multi-Purpose building. All proceeds from the evening will go to support the 2018 Market Animal Show at the Augusta Expo Event Center.

The evening’s events will include a live auction, with the main feature being the 2018 naming rights for the show and sale ring. There will also be a silent auction with various items provided by our 4-H and FFA members. The meal will consist of beef brisket, pork loin and sides.

Tickets will be distributed and available for sale through all 4-H livestock club and FFA chapter members and available at the door. Ticket sales will be priced at $15 per exhibitor or adult, $7 for children 5-8 years old, with children 4 and under free of charge.

For questions or further information about tickets please contact Jay Strickler (540) 290-3877 or John Benner at (540) 245-0240 or benner89@vt.edu.