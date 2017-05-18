How to make money betting on the NFL

It may not be the easiest way to make a profit, but there are still key ways in which you can steal that winning edge when looking at the NFL. In fact, betting on the NFL has become an increasingly popular way to use online betting sites and people around the world are tuning into the possibilities of the NFL for big winnings. Find out more right here.

Using Betting Sites

There are many ways you can enhance your ability to win at NFL by making the most of your betting account, for example making the most of your bet365 account, looking for all the offers you can find, and setting up your account so you can take advantage of specials and bonuses when they come up. While this may not make you big money, it will help you keep on top of your account and save money where you can.

Handicap Lines

Most sports now have a handicap line which keeps the markets open, providing each of the players in the game with a chance. The handicap lines on NFL games are some of the most accurate in the business. You have to look at the so-called “big numbers” in an NFL game, which are so-called because they are indicators of the margin of victory you can expect in a match. 3 and 7 are known as the big numbers. This is because the points in NFL are scored in increments of 3 for a field goal, and 7 for a touchdown which is accompanied by an extra point. Looking at the handicaps, three is the largest of these big numbers and this is the number that shows the winning edge in around one out of seven matches.

Look at Total Points Spread

NFL games are also examined by looking at the total points and looking at the unders and the overs on these matches. There are some different numbers that always come up in NFL due to the nature of the scoring. Prioritising these numbers leads to better percentages, and you can decide how to bet according to these priorities.

Decide on the Money Line

This is looking at the more basic outcome of the NFL game; whether the team wins, loses, or ties. There is not much point looking at the last option since a tie is highly unlikely. There may be tight matches but the inevitable overtime will result in the “sudden death” the match requires.

Weather Conditions

One overlooked way to make a winning streak out of a losing one is to look at the way weather is going to impact on NFL games. Obviously this is only going to make a difference when teams play outside, but you can factor in the impact of rain, cold, wind, snow, and sleet.