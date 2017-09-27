Make the James River tire-less on Sept. 30

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

On Saturday, volunteers will unite in a one-day tire cleanup focused on the James River between Howardsville and Scottsville.

The James River Association is proud to announce partnerships with the James River Batteau Festival, Heart of Virginia Council Boy Scouts of America, Stonewall Jackson Area Council Boy Scouts of America, James River Runners and James River Reeling & Rafting. Tire Recyclers is supporting the effort by hauling and recycling all tires collected during the cleanup.

Historic batteaux will be provided by the James River Batteau Festival to help collect and transport tires on the river. Volunteers are needed to assist the crews in loading and unloading their vessels.

“The James River faces numerous challenges on a daily basis, with pollution being one of the largest. Spent tires do not belong in our waterways,” said Pat Calvert, Upper James Riverkeeper. “By working with like-minded organizations and engaging volunteers in large scale cleanups like the Tire-less James, the James River Association can have a direct and positive impact on the river here and now.”

“The Heart of Virginia Council is proud to support this effort to protect and preserve the James River and instill a sense of pride and stewardship to all our Scouts.” Brad Nesheim, Chief Scout Executive.

Because this is a self-directed water cleanup, volunteers will need boats and equipment appropriate for safely floating tires down river to assist the batteaux. The James River Association is offering a limited number of canoes, paddles, and life jackets to individuals who register on a first come first serve basis. James River Runners is providing free riverside camping space for all volunteers at their Hatton Ferry location on September 29th and 30th.

To register for the Tire-less James cleanup or for more information, visit www.jamesriverassociation.org/whats-happening/the-tire-less-james.