Main Street bridge in Waynesboro to open Friday

The new Main Street bridge over the South River in Downtown Waynesboro is scheduled to open Friday, June 9. Drivers using Main Street between Race Avenue and East Avenue have followed a detour route since February 2016, but the detour will be lifted when the bridge opens to traffic. All work is weather permitting.

The new South River bridge replaces a 1934 structure that was restricted to vehicles weighing no more than 15 tons. The new bridge will be open to all legal loads. It was constructed with innovative corrosion-resistant steel beams designed to extend its life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes, two 6-foot bicycle lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the roadway to improve pedestrian access.

The Virginia Department of Transportation worked with the city of Waynesboro on design features that complement the city’s downtown, the nearby Broad Street bridge and the adjacent Constitution Park. Lighting on the underside of both bridges illuminates a recently completed portion of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway trail.

The Main Street bridge project also included the relocation of McElroy Street, which ran through the center of Constitution Park between Main Street and Short Street. The new road (renamed Race Avenue) is 200 feet further west, reclaiming green space within the park.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7 million construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville. The contract completion date is December 2017, which allows time for additional landscaping work this fall.

