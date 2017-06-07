 jump to example.com

Main Street bridge in Waynesboro to open Friday

Published Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017, 5:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The new Main Street bridge over the South River in Downtown Waynesboro is scheduled to open Friday, June 9. Drivers using Main Street between Race Avenue and East Avenue have followed a detour route since February 2016, but the detour will be lifted when the bridge opens to traffic. All work is weather permitting.

waynesboroThe new South River bridge replaces a 1934 structure that was restricted to vehicles weighing no more than 15 tons. The new bridge will be open to all legal loads. It was constructed with innovative corrosion-resistant steel beams designed to extend its life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes, two 6-foot bicycle lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the roadway to improve pedestrian access.

The Virginia Department of Transportation worked with the city of Waynesboro on design features that complement the city’s downtown, the nearby Broad Street bridge and the adjacent Constitution Park. Lighting on the underside of both bridges illuminates a recently completed portion of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway trail.

The Main Street bridge project also included the relocation of McElroy Street, which ran through the center of Constitution Park between Main Street and Short Street. The new road (renamed Race Avenue) is 200 feet further west, reclaiming green space within the park.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7 million construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville. The contract completion date is December 2017, which allows time for additional landscaping work this fall.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Waynesboro Police seek help ID’g suspect
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Disappointing end to UVA sports year
SVEC members to push for member-owned solar at annual meeting
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention awards $4.65 million in research grants
Game Notes: Turks play at Waynesboro on Wednesday
Grant dollars support vibrant nightlife in Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police seek information on early morning shooting
How Ryan Lochte’s endorsement deal with Debt.com will turn around his flailing career
I-64 Exit 21 project under way in Alleghany County
McAuliffe announces agreement to build economic ties between Virginia, Mexico
Loving v. Virginia: 50 Years after landmark court ruling
New tax credit available to Virginia farmers to help reduce food waste
Strasburg tops Turks in VBL, 7-3
Salem tops Hillcats, 7-3
Shenandoah U. baseball alum Morse promoted to Hagerstown
Stuarts Draft High School honored in statewide campaign to keep teen drivers safe
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 