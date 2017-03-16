 jump to example.com

Magnum TA added to Night of the Superstars charity event

Published Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017, 7:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Magnum TAPro wrestling legend Magnum TA has just been announced for the Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars charity event for the UVA Children’s Hospital on Saturday, May 6, at Waynesboro High School.

As a special treat for fans, the former United States heavyweight champion will be autographing his new action figure, just released. Figures will be on sale at the event for fans to purchase.

“I am truly honored to have Magnum be a part of this historic event,” said AWE founder Marvin Ward.

Magnum TA will co-headline the Night of the Superstars event with WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, another former star in the Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling territory.

Windham is a former NWA world champion, and Magnum TA was headed toward his own run with the NWA title when tragedy struck in 1986. The night of Oct. 14, 1986, he lost control of his Porsche in a driving rain near his home in Charlotte, N.C., causing his C-4 and C-5 vertebrae to essentially explode, causing paralysis that lasted for several months and effectively ending his in-ring career.

Before his injury, Magnum TA was considered wrestling’s next big superstar, after defeating Wahoo McDaniel for the U.S. title in 1985, before his memorable feud with Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard and another feud with Russian superstar Nikita Koloff that culminated in an unforgettable best-of-seven series in 1986.

Tickets for the Night of the Superstars are $25 for ringside and $10 for general admission. Front Row VIP Ringside is already sold out, so fans who want ringside access are advised to act now.

Ringside tickets will give fans early access to a special VIP Meet and Greet with Barry Windham, Magnum TA, Mr. Anderson, Hornswoggle, CW Anderson, Kid Kash, Sonjay Dutt, The Ugly Ducklings, Kacee Carlisle, Abo Shongo, and all the superstars starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available online at officialawe.com.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 