Magnum TA added to Night of the Superstars charity event

Pro wrestling legend Magnum TA has just been announced for the Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars charity event for the UVA Children’s Hospital on Saturday, May 6, at Waynesboro High School.

As a special treat for fans, the former United States heavyweight champion will be autographing his new action figure, just released. Figures will be on sale at the event for fans to purchase.

“I am truly honored to have Magnum be a part of this historic event,” said AWE founder Marvin Ward.

Magnum TA will co-headline the Night of the Superstars event with WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, another former star in the Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling territory.

Windham is a former NWA world champion, and Magnum TA was headed toward his own run with the NWA title when tragedy struck in 1986. The night of Oct. 14, 1986, he lost control of his Porsche in a driving rain near his home in Charlotte, N.C., causing his C-4 and C-5 vertebrae to essentially explode, causing paralysis that lasted for several months and effectively ending his in-ring career.

Before his injury, Magnum TA was considered wrestling’s next big superstar, after defeating Wahoo McDaniel for the U.S. title in 1985, before his memorable feud with Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard and another feud with Russian superstar Nikita Koloff that culminated in an unforgettable best-of-seven series in 1986.

Tickets for the Night of the Superstars are $25 for ringside and $10 for general admission. Front Row VIP Ringside is already sold out, so fans who want ringside access are advised to act now.

Ringside tickets will give fans early access to a special VIP Meet and Greet with Barry Windham, Magnum TA, Mr. Anderson, Hornswoggle, CW Anderson, Kid Kash, Sonjay Dutt, The Ugly Ducklings, Kacee Carlisle, Abo Shongo, and all the superstars starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available online at officialawe.com.