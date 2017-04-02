 jump to example.com

MACROCK returns for 20th annual festival April 7-8

Published Sunday, Apr. 2, 2017, 12:21 pm

macrockThe annual music conference known as MACROCK began in Harrisonburg in 1996 as a branch of James Madison University’s student-run radio station, WXJM.

The aims of the founders were to bring independent music and DIY culture to the Mid-Atlantic region. Since cutting ties with the school and the radio station, MACROCK has been run by a small committee of volunteers with immeasurable help from local businesses and residents. MACROCK’s objectives remain the same as in its founding: showcase independent musical acts from across the country.

MACROCK continues to exist as an independent, not-for-profit organization. MACROCK features local, regional, national, and occasionally international musical acts as well as an independent record label exposition and panels addressing issues of the media, DIY projects, and the independent music scene.

MACROCK gives indie, punk, hip-hop, and metal bands a chance to gain exposure and publicity by showcasing them during two days of performances around the city of Harrisonburg. The event gives bands a much wider audience than would occur during a normal show.

MACROCK will be showcasing music at numerous of venues: the Golden Pony, the Artful Dodger, Court Square Theater, the Little Grill Collective, Brothers Craft Brewing, and Wolfe Street Brewing.

This year, MACROCK will be showcasing hip-hop and DJs on Saturday night at the Golden Pony, featuring beatsmiths ​RP Boo​ (Chicago), ​DJ Haram​ (Philadelphia), and ​Sha Shakusky​ (RVA). This showcase will also feature Philadelphia rapper ​lojii​.  The Golden Pony will host post-punk and noise rock music on Friday, including ​WRISTS​ (UK) and ​Street Sects​ (TX). Experimental electronic artist Elysia Crampton​ will headline Court Square Theater on Friday, and psychedelic music will be featured at Court Square on both nights; the Little Grill will showcase singer-songwriters on Friday night and hardcore punk music on Saturday night.

The Artful Dodger on Friday will feature ​Alex Cameron​ (AUS), and ​Free Cake For Every Creature​ (PHL) on Saturday. Brothers Brewing will host emo and grunge on Friday and heavy metal on Saturday. Wolfe Street Brewing is a Saturday-night dance party, featuring local favorites.

The full-lineup is available at ​macrockva.org​.

