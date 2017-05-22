 jump to example.com

Lynchburg splits twin bill with Potomac

Published Monday, May. 22, 2017, 9:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

After Potomac used a late rally to take a 4-3 victory in nine innings to begin a doubleheader, Lynchburg held on with three consecutive highlight-reel defensive plays to seal a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

lynchburg hillcatsPotomac jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second game, but a two-out rally in the third gave the ‘Cats the lead the rest of the way.Yonathan Mendoza drew a four-pitch walk with two outs to extend the frame for Willi Castro, who doubled down the left field line to tie the game, 1-1. Jodd Carter hit a slicing ball down the right field line for a triple, which staked Lynchburg to a 2-1 advantage.

The Hillcats’ final run came in the fifth when Ka’ai Tom doubled, advanced to third on an error, and came home on an RBI groundout off the bat of Sicnarf Loopstok. The play gave Loopstok his team-leading 21st RBI of the season, and it pushed the Hillcats lead to 3-1.

Potomac threatened in the sixth when three errors opened the door. The Nationals cut the margin to 3-2 and loaded the bases with only one out, but Argenis Angulo was able to induce a 6-4-3 double play to end the stanza with the ‘Cats still on top. In the seventh, stellar defense preserved the win. Andrew Calica made a diving catch in right field, and Mendoza made a sliding grab in foul territory for the second out. Castro capped it off with a diving backhanded stop deep in the shortstop hole and a strong throw to get Jack Sundberg for the final out.

Angulo (2-1) earned the win with three innings out of the bullpen after Dominic DeMasi went the first four innings and held Potomac to one run on just one hit while striking out five. Grant Borne (0-1) had not allowed a run in 10 1/3 innings entering Sunday, but Lynchburg plated two runs on four hits against him to hand him the loss.

In the first game, the Hillcats were unable to extend their five-game winning streak when Potomac scored three runs in the seventh to erase a 3-0 Lynchburg lead, force extra innings, and eventually win by a 4-3 score. Triston McKenzie left the mound just two outs short of a complete game after walking a pair of batters. The Nationals then used the combination of an Ian Sagdal two-run double, two hit batsmen and a walk to tie the contest. Victor Robles was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home the tying run.

In the ninth, Taylor Gushue singled to left to drive in Bryan Mejia for what became the winning run. Ronald Pena (2-1) allowed just two hits over three innings for the victory. Billy Strode (0-3) was handed his third loss of the season, allowing a run on two hits over 2.2 innings.

All of the Hillcats runs in the first game occurred in the third inning. Tom singled to right in the third, which scored Daniel Salters. Loopstok tripled to the left field corner to knock in both Claudio Bautista and Tom. Lynchburg led 3-0 at that point, but Potomac came back to tie the game in the final inning for the second straight contest.

Lynchburg wraps up its five-game, four-day series against Potomac Monday at 6:30 p.m. It’s another #MeowMonday at City Stadium, so fans can receive $3 off admission with a pet food donation. Plus, the first 300 fans will receive a team photo giveaway. Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Short Track US Nationals dances around rain at Bristol
Herring releases overdose training video
Demand for data scientists expected to soar by 28% by 2020
Tips for the first-time caregiver
VDOT helps ease Memorial Day traffic
Busy June at Shenandoah Valley Art Center
Help patients, honor loved ones by donating blood with the Red Cross
Central Shenandoah EMS Council celebrates National EMS Week
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 22-26
Senators snub Squirrels in series finale
Route 601 in Augusta County closing May 24 for bridge replacement
ACC Baseball Championship schedule announced
What is the Trump administration trying to hide on climate change?
Bridgewater College graduates 368 on Saturday
Has the gas price drop stopped?
Ken Plum: The ugliness of prejudice
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 