 jump to example.com

Former Lynchburg Hillcats player Tony Mansolino to manage team in 2017

Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:31 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

lynchburg hillcatsPitching coach Rigo Beltran and athletic trainer Bobby Ruiz will return to Lynchburg in the same role for the 2017 season, while former Hillcat player Tony Mansolino will manage the squad. They will be joined by hitting coach Kevin Howard. The Indians will announce the team’s strength and conditioning coach at a later date.

Mansolino played for the Hillcats in 2007 and 2008, logging 136 games during that time. The 26th-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates reached as high as Double-A before retiring in 2010. After his playing career ended, the Vanderbilt product immediately joined the Cleveland Indians player development staff as a hitting coach in short-season Mahoning Valley. He served as a hitting coach at four different levels within the organization, including Double-A Akron in 2015 before making his managerial debut with the Low-A Lake County Captains last year. Mansolino led the Captains to a 72-68 record in that one season.

Beltran became the Hillcats pitching coach midway through the 2015 campaign before serving in that capacity for the entire 2016 season. Beltran also coached in Lynchburg in 2010 for the lone season the Hillcats were affiliated with the Reds. A 26th-round draft pick in 1991, Beltran pitched in the Major Leagues between 1997 and 2004 for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos. Beltran is entering his third season as a coach in the Indians system after seven years as a coach for the Cincinnati Reds’ farm teams.

Howard played 12 professional seasons after being drafted in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2002. He posted a career .284 average with 93 home runs in 1,059 games in the Minors. Howard spent parts of five seasons at the Triple-A level, including 2009 when he hit .326 with 40 extra-base hits in 91 games with Las Vegas. Howard began his professional coaching career in 2015 as the hitting coach for Mahoning Valley.

Ruiz enters his seventh season in the Indians system and his fourth in the Carolina League after being the athletic trainer for the Carolina Mudcats in 2014 before the affiliate moved to Lynchburg.

After leading the Hillcats to the playoffs in both of his seasons in Lynchburg and being named the 2016 Carolina League Manager of the Year, Mark Budzinski will manage Double-A Akron in 2017. Meanwhile, last year’s hitting coach Larry Day has been assigned to manage the Lake County Captains.

Season tickets and book ticket packages are on sale now. Individual game tickets, featuring $6 general admission, will go on sale soon. The Hillcats begin the 2017 season at home in a rematch of the 2016 Mills Cup Championship Series. Lynchburg will host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. The Hillcats have made the playoffs a franchise-record five straight seasons.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

So much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

Virginia in a box on Medicaid, Affordable Care Act

Be careful what you wish for, because Virginia Republicans got theirs, and seem to want to give it back.

Seven things to keep in mind about the U.S. economy in 2017

A new year has dawned, a new president is about to take office and many Americans are wondering how 2017 could affect their bottom line.

Marriage equality bill fails in Senate committee

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee failed to address inconsistencies in the Code of Virginia with regards to marriage equality.

Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine and others yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 