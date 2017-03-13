 jump to example.com

Lynchburg Hillcats single-game tickets now on sale

Published Monday, Mar. 13, 2017, 11:38 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

lynchburg hillcatsSingle-game tickets for the 2017 Lynchburg Hillcats season went on sale Monday. Tickets are available over the phone by calling 434-528-1144 or online at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

As previously announced, the Hillcats have reduced ticket prices and simplified the pricing structure to two price points for 2017. All General Admission tickets, which are good for the bleacher sections on the first and third-base side of City Stadium, are just $6. All chairback seats for single games are $9. Admission is free for anyone four years old or younger.

The Hillcats have already released their promotional schedule, which includes 12 Fireworks Nights and 12 FANtastic Giveaways. The Hillcats will be at home for three of the four Saturdays in April – the 6th, 22nd and 29th – and hold postgame fireworks for each contest. All Saturday home games will begin at 6 p.m., in order to accommodate for the fireworks afterward, while the standard weekday gametime will remain at 6:30 p.m.

On top of the 12 Fireworks Nights, the Hillcats are also bringing back popular season-long promotions, such as Winning Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays, while adding new themes to the calendar like Meow Mondays and 2Fur Tuesdays. Lynchburg’s home opener is slated for Thursday, April 6, when the Hillcats host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a rematch of the 2016 Mills Cup Championship Series at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s hard to believe that Opening Day is just 24 days away,” said Hillcats Team President Chris Jones. “We’re really excited to unveil all of the renovations we have made to improve the fan experience at City Stadium. We’ll be giving fans a sneak preview of some of those upgrades on our social media platforms over the next couple weeks, but the only way to truly enjoy them is to witness everything in person.”

Headlined by a brand-new playing surface with a state-of-the-art drainage system, City Stadium will have numerous improvements to showcase during each home game in 2017. New group seating areas, all-new safety netting in front of the stands, an expanded kids zone, and a renovated parking lot cover just a few of the updates. Additionally, the team’s new colors and logos will be on display every time the Hillcats take the field.

Lynchburg hosts multiple seven-day homestands beginning April 6, June 8, July 4, and August 14. The Hillcats’ regular-season schedule concludes on the road in Wilmington on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with the Carolina League Playoffs set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 6. Lynchburg has made the postseason five consecutive years, a streak that includes the 2012 Mills Cup Championship.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 