Lynchburg Hillcats single-game tickets now on sale

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Single-game tickets for the 2017 Lynchburg Hillcats season went on sale Monday. Tickets are available over the phone by calling 434-528-1144 or online at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

As previously announced, the Hillcats have reduced ticket prices and simplified the pricing structure to two price points for 2017. All General Admission tickets, which are good for the bleacher sections on the first and third-base side of City Stadium, are just $6. All chairback seats for single games are $9. Admission is free for anyone four years old or younger.

The Hillcats have already released their promotional schedule, which includes 12 Fireworks Nights and 12 FANtastic Giveaways. The Hillcats will be at home for three of the four Saturdays in April – the 6th, 22nd and 29th – and hold postgame fireworks for each contest. All Saturday home games will begin at 6 p.m., in order to accommodate for the fireworks afterward, while the standard weekday gametime will remain at 6:30 p.m.

On top of the 12 Fireworks Nights, the Hillcats are also bringing back popular season-long promotions, such as Winning Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays, while adding new themes to the calendar like Meow Mondays and 2Fur Tuesdays. Lynchburg’s home opener is slated for Thursday, April 6, when the Hillcats host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a rematch of the 2016 Mills Cup Championship Series at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s hard to believe that Opening Day is just 24 days away,” said Hillcats Team President Chris Jones. “We’re really excited to unveil all of the renovations we have made to improve the fan experience at City Stadium. We’ll be giving fans a sneak preview of some of those upgrades on our social media platforms over the next couple weeks, but the only way to truly enjoy them is to witness everything in person.”

Headlined by a brand-new playing surface with a state-of-the-art drainage system, City Stadium will have numerous improvements to showcase during each home game in 2017. New group seating areas, all-new safety netting in front of the stands, an expanded kids zone, and a renovated parking lot cover just a few of the updates. Additionally, the team’s new colors and logos will be on display every time the Hillcats take the field.

Lynchburg hosts multiple seven-day homestands beginning April 6, June 8, July 4, and August 14. The Hillcats’ regular-season schedule concludes on the road in Wilmington on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with the Carolina League Playoffs set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 6. Lynchburg has made the postseason five consecutive years, a streak that includes the 2012 Mills Cup Championship.