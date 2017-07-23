Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: July 24-28

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Routes 29, 56, 130 & 151 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 29 Business – Starting June 18, milling and paving operations. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 60 (1102/1112 & 29 Bus – Construction of sidewalk with curb and gutter. Continuous right shoulder closure eastbound with possible right lane closures. Hours: 7 am to 5 pm.

Route 60 (Rockbridge Co. line to east 2.03 mile) – Staring July 31, expect delays for milling and paving operations. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists.

Routes 60 & 151 – Crew will work on sign work orders.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic. Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.

Appomattox County:

Surface treatment schedule for Appomattox County –Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Muddy Creek – Starting June 12, traffic restricted to one 13’ lane and controlled by signal, signage and message boards

Route 20 over Slate River – Traffic is on new structure; work continues on old structure. Estimated completion – 12/2017.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signals, including replacement of back plates.

Route 460 – Crew performing maintenance and repairing pavement messages.

Route 460 Bridge over Beaver Creek – Starting July 10, temporary lane closure with take place between 9 am and 3 pm. Starting July 24, one lane of traffic with 14.5 ft width restriction will be in place using temporary traffic control barrier for bridge deck overlay project. Estimated completion – October 7, 2017.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Road closed through early August for culvert replacement. Detour via Rt. 756, 600 to 601.

Route 622 over Flat Creek (683 – 690) – For approx. 8 days beginning July 24, road closed from Lawyers Rd to Clarks Rd for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via Route 29 and 683 back to 622. Message boards and other traffic control devices will be in use.

Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – 10/27/17.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed 7/5 through 9/29/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Route 1623 near Rt 622 – Road closed for waterline work. Alternate route is available. Messages boards will alert motorists.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 over 15 Bus. – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place.

Route 360 – Crew will retrace line markings.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom axe and install main and driveway entrance pipes.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns. In addition, traffic will be controlled with pilot vehicles during surface treatment at various locations.

Cumberland County:

Route 620 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 360 – Crew will retrace line markings and address work orders.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 626 over NS RR (785-620) – Bridge painting started July 14. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during work. Expect delays.

Route 684 (683-663) – Road will be closed for approx. 2 weeks beginning July 24 for pipe replacement. Detour via Routes 683, VA 360, and 684.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 W (501-29) – Speed reduced to 45 mph through construction project.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Routes 29, 56 & 151 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Routes 60 & 151 – Crew will work on sign work orders.

Route 29 South near Nelson/Albemarle line- Travel lane closed; passing lane narrowed to 11’ for slope repair. Estimated completion mid-July.

Route 151 & 635, Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Work zone in operation from 7 am to 7 pm, weather permitting. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Route 1001 – Sidewalk construction scheduled.

Various – Cycling event on Sept. 9 may result in delays for motorists. Remember to “Share the Road”.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 – Crew performing maintenance and repairing pavement messages.

Route 40 (Gretna AHQ) – Crews will work shoulders.

Route 40 and 626 (Gretna AHQ) – Crew will install mainline pipe at intersection.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 637(Gretna AHQ) – Crew will work Rural Rustic project, including mainline pipe installation.

Route 670 – Gretnas AHQ, and various locations in Kentuck, Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces. Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-10/27 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed 7/28/2017 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour via 600, 602 and 601. Est. completion 12/4/17.

Brosville, Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crew will clean roadsides.

Kentuck AHQ – Crews will work ditches.

Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will cut limbs.

Various –Crews will mow and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 360 – Crew will retrace line markings.

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-August for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties starting in June.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.