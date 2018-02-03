Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Feb. 5-11

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Business – Crew will work on pavement markings.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 460 Business – Crew will work on pavement markings.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Buckingham County:

Routes 15 & 60 – Crew will conduct preventive maintenance and replace back plates.

Route 644 & 662 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush at various secondary route locations.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Charlotte County:

Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) –Closed thru 3/9 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.

Route 695 over Cub Creek (617 – 727) – Closed thru 5/25 for bridge replacement. Detour via 617, 40 and 727 back to 695.

Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crew will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 58 W over Lawson Creek (501-931) – Lane closures and width restriction of 11’6” for bridge work. Est. comp. 4/2018.

Route 658 over Dan River –Weather permitting, debris removal with lane closure.

Route 677 over Polecat Creek (676-763) –Closed thru 2/16 for bridge replacement. Detour via 676, and 360.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will boom axe and work surfaces.

Cluster Springs and Volens AHQs – Crews will cut right of way on secondary routes.

Various –Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Vehicles entering/exiting road. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Odd Fellows Road –1-way traffic from Perkins St. to Bradley Dr. to widen road for new interchange. 3-month detour in place for northbound traffic (to Mayflower Dr.).

Nelson County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 and other locations, Gretna AHQ – Crew will clean drop inlet on 29 and open driveway/mainline pipe in other locations.

Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) –Closed thru 3/23 for bridgework. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.

Route 713, Brosville AHQ – Crew will replace crossline pipe.

Brosville, Gretna, Kentuck and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Gretna, Kentuck and Rondo AHQs – Crews will cut limbs.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 360 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 691 – Crew will prepare for Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crew will cut brush, remove debris, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.